Automotive Paints and Coatings Industry 2018 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

Automotive Paints and Coatings Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Automotive Paints and Coatings Market by coat type (solvent-borne, water-borne), technology (base coat, electro coat, clear coat, primer), vehicle type (passenger cars, light, and heavy commercial vehicles) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Automotive Paints and Coatings Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Automotive Paints and Coatings Market are Axalta Coating Systems, Bayer, Cabot Corp., Donglai Coating Technology (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd., Eastman, Feidal Coatings, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. and PPG Industries, Inc. According to report the global automotive paints and coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global automotive paints and coatings market covers segments such as, coat type, technology and vehicle type. On the basis of coat type the global automotive paints and coatings market is categorized into solvent-borne, water-borne and others. On the basis of technology the global automotive paints and coatings market is categorized into base coat, electro coat, clear coat and primer. On the basis of vehicle type the global automotive paints and coatings market is categorized into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive paints and coatings market such as, Akzonobel N.V., BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, Bayer, Cabot Corp., Donglai Coating Technology (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd., Eastman, Feidal Coatings, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. and PPG Industries, Inc..

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive paints and coatings market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive paints and coatings market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive paints and coatings market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive paints and coatings market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.