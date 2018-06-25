Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2017-2023

We have produced a new premium report Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Market by applications (home appliances, automobiles, electrical and electronic appliances, consumer goods and construction equipment) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) market size is projected to surpass USD 32.5 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR between 7.2% and 7.8% from 2017 to 2023

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/19

The Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Market is Anticipated to be Driven by Growing Demand from Automobile and Consumer Goods (appliances) Industries

Rapid economic growth and increasing purchasing power parity in emerging markets such as China, India and Brazil is expected to drive the demand for consumer appliances and automobiles over the period of 2017 to 2023. This in turn is likely to boost the market for acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene market over the period of 2017 to 2023. Moreover, the rising concerns about the impact of acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene on the environment and the availability of other thermoplastics as alternatives are restraining the growth of this global market significantly. Globally, the demand for light weight and fuel efficient automobiles is on the rise among the middle class and upper middle class families. Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene has been increasingly preferred over conventional materials such as metal, wood and nylon in the automobiles, owing to which the global market for acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene has grown at an annual rate of 6.5% to 7% over the period of 2017 to 2023. This trend is expected to continue in the years to come and the suppliers of acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene are likely to cash in more opportunities.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR Followed by RoW Region

The global acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene market covers the analysis of geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Among the geographies Asia-Pacific leads the global market with market share over 65%, with china alone accounting for 58% of the market share in 2016. Moreover North America is expected to grow at modest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to steady demand from the U.S. and Canada.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include LG Chemicals, Styron, Chi Mei Corporation, KKPC, Styrolution, Formosa Plastic Company, Asahi Kasei, Sabic, Elix Polymers, China Petroleum and Chemical, Entec Polymers and Polyone.

Segments Covered in this premium Report:

The global acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene market is segmented on the basis of applications such as home appliances, automobiles, electrical and electronic appliances, consumer goods and construction equipment.

Get 15% discount for early purchase of Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Market report by clicking the following link, Use code IGRD15 to request the discount in the given form @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/19

The Competitive Analysis Given in each Regional Market Brings an Insight on the Market Share of the Leading Players

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.