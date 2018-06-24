Pooja Misra turns singer with ‘hotter than you’ Album

Not many know that producer and actress Pooja is also a singer.She recently

revealed at a press conference in mumbai,that she has been singing for the

jingles of her webseries, tv shows,and will be debuting with a full fledged

dance track as a singer called , “hotter than you .” Pooja told the media

that when she was making her Lovesutra,a sexy and humorous webseries that

airs on hungama play app,she managed to conceptualise, create and put

together the jingle for the show within a span of 15 minutes,which she

penned down herself.

You can hear the jingle by clicking this link, https://www.youtube.

com/watch?v=JgYMAVAQI_8

However her second jingle for her lifestyle magazine format TV show ‘ Abhi

To Party Shuru Hui Hai ‘ , which aired on e24 bollywood news channel, has

been shot in exotic locales and she almost took 6 months to daily fine tune

her vocal chords to sing the 1 minute long jingle.The jingle was

instantaneously popular with the track being hummed by many after seeing

its tv debut which she and lyricist Kunwar co wrote while the music was

arranged by Viplove and DJ Shezwood, you can hear it by clicking the

following link,

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=-fj–XWYp48.

Making Hotter then You Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=wNNym5sYmZE

Pooja then went on to launch her forthcoming reality show ‘ Spare Me The

Crab Mentality ‘ jingle ,which was the most positive anthem jingle one

could have the pleasure to hear.The jingle is written by Pooja Misra

partenered by composer Rahul Tripathi .

She is soon going to release her debut dance , hotter than you , along with

this song she will launch her limited edition perfume…in snazzy skull

shaped bottles declaring an end of an era of frigidity.

Yup the old school romantic is donning a very sexy avatar in the whole

hotter than you campaign…

All the other celebrities take the short cut of affiliating with a brand to

launch a perfume but this hard working trendsetter actually took a course

and learnt how to make her own perfume and is launching it on her own steam.

Wow now that’s a gutsy chic everyone would like to date!

So when you take a whiff of her unisex fragrance don’t forget her manicured

gentle hands have actually put it together…the experience pretty much

promises to be akin to embracing her .

Now this video and the perfume are two exciting products we can’t wait to

see hit the market! Atta girl!

Making Hotter then You Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=wNNym5sYmZE

Making Hotter then You Part 3

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=3FB-BOhrkbU