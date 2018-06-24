Freaky Pet Makes Their Print on The Pet Gift Industry

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, JUNE 25, 2018 – FreakyPet, an online retailer focusing on unique pet products – is making a huge impact on cat and dog lovers everywhere. The brand offers an online store full of quirky, charming and unique gifts that cater to all animal lovers. FreakyPet’s “pawsome products” are changing the game for cat and dog lovers globally, offering them more selection, a wider range of products, and free shipping on orders over $49. FreakyPet store has a wide variety of products including clothing, dishware, gadgets, home decor,cat jewelry, accessories, towels, car decals, etc.

FreakyPet’s products are the perfect gift for the animal lover in your life. From their amazing Cat Ear Headphones collection, to their Cat Jewelry collection, their products are sure to make anyone on your gift list smile. Their wide range of cat and dog specific products make them unique from many other retailers. FreakyPet also has an exclusive line of apparel available only on www.FreakyPet.com. Freaky Pet’s customers are raving about their customer service, fast delivery and of course their amazing products.

Not only does FreakyPet’s service satisfy their customers, but their interesting products inspire the cat and dog lover around the world. The company also serves an even bigger mission – to give back to cats & help strays find a new home. Freaky Pet has partnered with Cat Care Riga, a non-profit organization whose goal is to rescue stray cats and assist them to finding their new forever home.

The founders of Freaky Pet set a goal to create a company not only that they love and are extremely passionate about, but one that gave back to the animals that they love so dearly. (insert founder name here), Founder of Freaky Pet said, “We are extremely excited to be able to give back to the pets – that’s why we decided that this was an organization that we wanted to stand behind. Our goal is to make sure that globally, all cats are able to live a happy and fulfilling life, and that less cats will have to suffer living without shelter, food, and their necessities. We wanted to make sure that each purchase made on FreakyPet would go toward helping to improve the lives of cats around the world.”

FreakyPet is living up to its mission – creating a community of animal lovers whose purchases are making a huge impact on the welfare of cats everywhere!

Boerries Baumann

Address: Freaky Pet 3422 SW 15 Street Suite #10497

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

E-mail: contact@freakypet.com