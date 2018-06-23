No.1 Videowall & Transparent Display’s manufacturing Company KIOSK KOREA

KIOSK KOREA, a digital signage solution provider, is a company specialized in advertising display industry. KIOSK KOREA is a company specializing in the display industry. 10-year continuous growth is from active development & marketing from the domestic connections and a number of overseas corporations based in Europe, USA, and Japan. Currently, KIOSK KOREA is actively processing industrial display businesses, which are considered high-performance and high-growth businesses.

We are specialized in supplying LCD display in Korea. As the company is fully capable of supporting and developing the display screens that usually enjoy a stable market share. We are proud of its achievement of the world’s first commercialization in the field of Transparent LCD display as well as the next-generation scopes in the 3D display industry.

In the field of digital signage, the market is extending by securing high technologies in the outdoor digital signage field with high technology barriers. KIOSK KOREA continues to engage actively in research and development to maintain its lead in the field of display products.

Video Walls

KIOSK KOREA’s complete portfolio of high-quality LCD video walls encompass a wide range of different sizes, resolutions and technologies. Our large-scale display systems are designed by experts with decades of experience in video wall display technology. Featuring the narrowest bezels, most flexible mounting systems and slimmest installation depths, KIOSK KOREA’s LED and LCD video

Features

• Wide range of sizes, resolutions and technologies

• Solutions feature narrow bezels, slim installation depths and flexible mounting systems

• Delivering superior visual performance and reliability

• Designed for the world’s most demanding environments

Offering

KIOSK KOREA’s innovative LCD video wall solutions are specifically designed to deliver precise and brilliant visual messages in the world’s most demanding environment digital signage and architectural applications.

KIOSK KOREA best outdoor LCD display manufacturer in Korea. Increase your brand awareness and reach your potential customers by creating video walls with the help of Kiosk Korea.