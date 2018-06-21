Silicones Market 2018 Global Industry Overview and Competitive Analysis Research Report

Silicones Market 2018 Industry report presents a detailed analysis of the industry by Share, size, growth rate, Trends, Demand, key players, regions, product types & applications, the report also evaluates key factors that affected market growth and with the help of previous figures this report elaborates current scenario and forecast of Silicones industry.

Global silicones market research report- information by type (resins, fluids, gels, and elastomer), application (building & construction, personal care & consumer products, automotive & transportation, medical & healthcare, industrial process, and others) region – Forecast till 2023

Key Players of Silicones Market :

Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Momentive (U.S.)

Elkem Silicones (Norway)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

KCC Corporation (South Korea)

GELEST, INC. (U.S.)

NuSil Technology LLC (U.S.)

Specialty Silicone Products, Inc. (U.S.)

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France)

and BASF SE (Germany)

Market Segmentation:-

Globally, silicones market is categorized on the basis of type and application. On the basis of the type, the market is categorized into resins, fluids, gels, and elastomer. Silicone elastomer can be further segmented into liquid silicone rubber, high temperature vulcanized silicone elastomers, and room temperature vulcanized silicone elastomers. Silicone fluids are further bifurcated into straight silicone fluid and modified silicone fluid. Silicone resins can be segmented into methyl silicone resin, phenyl silicone resin, and silicone combination resin. Among them, the elastomer accounted for the largest market share in 2016 on account of rising use of this elastomer in the automotive & transportation and construction industries. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into building & construction, personal care & consumer products, automotive & transportation, medical & healthcare, industrial process, and others. Other application include, electrical & electronics, paper, textile, and energy. Among these, automotive & transportation is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR due to increasing automotive production and sales along with increasing use of silicone in the manufacturing of automotive components.

Regional Analysis

The global silicones market is categorized into five regions, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among them, Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, (2017 to 2023) on account of the expansion of various end-use industries such as automotive & transportation, personal care, and building & construction among others. The demand for silicones is predicted to surge in the numerous countries of the Asia Pacific such as China, India, Bangladesh, Singapore, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, and Malaysia due to the approval of large-scale industrial, residential, as well as commercial building & construction projects. Furthermore, growing number of working professionals coupled with increasing disposable income in emerging nations has presented an opportunity to spend on personal care products, which, in turn, is estimated to propel the growth of the market. Additionally, high economic growth, inexpensive raw material, labor & land cost, and shifting manufacturer base in this region are important factors for the regional market growth.

The Asia Pacific emerged as the largest silicones market in 2016, which is further followed by Europe and North America. North America is estimated to witness an above-average growth in silicones market on account of increasing demand from healthcare sector along with the continuous growth of the medical sector in this region. The U.S. accounted for the largest regional market share in 2016 followed by Canada due to rising demand for personal care and consumer goods. In Europe, countries such as Germany, the U.K, Italy, France, Russia, and Spain are among the leading market contributors and is estimated to retain their dominance due to the robust automobile manufacturing base along with high adoption rate among various end-use industries.

Intended Audience

Silicones manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of Silicones

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Silicones Market In 2016, By Country (In %)

