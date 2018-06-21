Opportunities for the global specialty film market to reach $41.3 billion by 2022

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the specialty film market looks promising with opportunities in the packaging, automotive, construction, and electrical & electronic industries. The global specialty film market is expected to reach an estimated $41.3 billion by 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2022. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand in packaging industry due to the growth in pharma & food packaging, and growth in the automotive and electrical & electronic industries.

In this market, polyester, fluoropolymer, nylon, polyimide, and polycarbonate are the major resin used to manufacture specialty film. Lucintel forecasts that polyester film is expected to remain the largest segment; it is also expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by its low cost, ease of availability, excellent dimensional stability, high tensile strength, and low moisture absorption properties.

Within the specialty film market, barrier film is expected to remain the largest functional segment due to the increasing demand in flexible packaging applications and its better protection properties: specialty film can protect from permeation of water and loss of aroma while also increasing self-life and maintaining taste. Lucintel predicts that the demand for specialty film in safety functions is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period supported by the growing demand for laminated glass interlayers.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in packaging, automobile, and construction sectors due to economic expansion in India and China.

For business expansion, the report suggests innovation and new product development to high optical quality, excellent chemical and ultraviolet (UV) resistance.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include emergence of bio-degradable and water soluble film and increasing use in photovoltaic market. DuPont Teijin, Toray, Mitsubishi, Uflex, and Jindal Poly are among the major suppliers of specialty film.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global specialty film market by product, function, end use industry, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Specialty Film Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a springboard for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global specialty film market by product, function, end use industry, and region as follows:

By product [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• Polyester

• Fluoropolymer

• Nylon

• Polyimide

• Polycarbonate

• Others

By function [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• Barrier

• Safety

• Decorative

• Microporous

• Others

By end use industry [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• Packaging

• Electrical and Electronics

• Construction

• Automobiles

• Aerospace

• Others

By region [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

This 238-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Chemical Market Research Reports, Chemical Industry Analysis Report, Opportunity Screening and Analysis, Strategic Growth Consulting and Capital Investment Analysis.

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global specialty film market by product type (polyester, fluoropolymer, nylon, polyimide, polycarbonate, and others), function type (barrier, safety, decorative, microporous, and others), end use industry (packaging, electrical and electronics, construction, automobiles, aerospace and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?