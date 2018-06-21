Diesel Timeframes Mega Chief Chronograph Quartz DZ4477 Men’s Watch: Sharp, Edgy, Eclectic

Ever wondered if an Industrial look can present itself in a bright color combination? The Diesel Timeframes Mega Chief Chronograph Quartz DZ4477 Men’s Watch does just that! Large, chunky and rugged, the brushed silver tone with blue accents turns the chemistry a whole lot more interesting than the dark tones that usually go with the industrial designs. Instead, the Diesel Timeframes Mega Chief Chronograph Quartz DZ4477 Men’s Watch comes with a bright energetic vibe that turns it into an everyday casual wear instead of confining it to a limited usage.

Fun to wear, great to look and excellent for daily use, the Diesel Diesel Timeframes Mega Chief Chronograph Quartz DZ4477 Men’s Watch moulds conventional industrial design into something more upbeat that overrides set norms to breathe in a whiff of fresh air into the fun-wear fashion domain.

The Diesel Timeframes Mega Chief Chronograph Quartz DZ4477 Men’s Watch boasts of an exceptional craftsmanship. Be it about its simple, up-front design or its very dependable, hefty built, they makes the Diesel Timeframes Mega Chief Chronograph Quartz DZ4477 Men’s Watch a perfectly suited piece of functional accessory for either side of the door, from sunrise to sunset and the time in between. Its prime highlights comprise its large, round white dial with blue accents, hosting the chronograph functionality. The blue accents are present in metered doses; they are prominent enough so as not to overshadow the bright silver tone. In short, they are close to brimming yet far from overflowing, bringing the necessary break so as not to let the monotony of uniformity set in.

The outer periphery of the main dial shows the exact half-way between every hour-marker while the slightly-extended crown guard bearing the brand name and stating its water resistance capacity borders the date window.

The case of the Diesel Timeframes Mega Chief Chronograph Quartz DZ4477 Men’s Watch is made from pure, surgical-grade stainless steel and hence, completely corrosion and rust proof. It’s well rounded, polished and large. The push buttons, crown and the crown guard extending over the mineral glass atop is also made from the same material, just like the extra wide bracelet and the fixed bezel.

The Diesel Watches Men runs on an analogue, Japanese, chronograph quartz movement, which can split seconds till their 1/10th fraction and up to a total span 60 minutes. It’s not, however, meant for use in water, despite the watch’s 330 feet of water resistance.

Bottom line: The Diesel Timeframes Mega Chief Men’s Watch wins for its uniqueness to be used both for casual and sports purposes and is definitely a game changer in the world of contemporary fashion. It’s very masculine and very peppy at the same time.