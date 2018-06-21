Automotive Adhesives Market 2018 World Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Automotive Adhesives Market 2018

Automotive Adhesives Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2022. Automotive Adhesives Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2022

Global Automotive Adhesives Market Information Report by Type (Polyurethane, Acrylic, Polyamide, Others), By Application (Paint Shop, Assembly, Powertrain, Others) and By Region – Global Forecast To 2022

Market Scenario:

Automotive adhesives are a lightweight method of joining composites and plastic materials in automotive. Automotive adhesives are majorly used in construction of automotive interior parts and electronics.

One of the key drivers for the growth of automotive adhesives market is the increase in demand of lightweight and Low Carbon Emitting Vehicles which encourages the use of materials such as aluminium for decreasing the weight of automotive, which leads to use of automotive adhesives. The technological advancements in manufacturing of automobiles and the adoption of smart cars is also driving the use of automotive adhesives. The increase in use of average adhesive volume with the increasing complexity in design of vehicles is also driving the growth of the market. However, the growth of this market is expected to be restrained by huge volatility in the prices of raw materials.

Key Players:

The key players of Automotive adhesives market are The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Henkel (Germany), BASF (Germany), 3M Company (U.S.), Ashland Specialty Chemical Company (U.S.), H.B. Fuller Company(U.S.), Hindustan Adhesives Limited (India), Dynea International Oy (Finland), Hexion Specialty Chemicals Inc. (U.S) Covalence Specialty Adhesives LLC (U.S.) and others

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

June 2017- BASF expanded its automotive coatings production in North America with investments of nearly $40 million. The investment will add capacity to the company’s production plants in Greenville, Ohio, and Tultitlan, Mexico. The investments reflect BASF’s commitment to develop sustainable production platform which provides customized coatings solutions.

February 2016- Henkel invested 200 Crore for the expansion of its adhesive plant in India. The company planned to double its production capacity by setting up sealant and adhesive plant in Pune. The new plant is a part of the plan to consolidate all businesses of Henkel at one location.

November 2015- H.B. Fuller acquired Tonsan Adhesive, Inc., the largest independent engineering adhesives company in China. This helped manufacturers to unlock new design possibilities and gain access to global channels. For automotive original equipment manufacturers, the acquisition meant having an alternative adhesive partner for powertrain applications that is committed to a culture of service and collaboration.

February 2015- Dow Automotive Systems entered into an agreement with Ford for supply of structural adhesives. Ford F-150 utilizes betamate structural adhesives for durability, weight reduction and improved manufacturing efficiencies. Dow Automotive is also the supplier of betaseal glass bonding adhesives, which is the windshield bonding material in the F-150.

The report for Global Automotive Adhesives Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

