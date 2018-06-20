Student Housing San Francisco – How to Decorate Your SF Student Housing

Jun 20, 2018 Your SF furnished apartment should be a place that expresses you. Whether its a tiny dorm room at your school or a shared housing space in San Francisco, your San Francisco housing is somewhere you should feel comfortable in. You should be proud to show it off to visitors! This may seem difficult to do when you’re ballin’ on a budget. But here at Urbanests, we want to help you find San Francisco room rentalsthat are both affordable, functional, and that feel like a real home. These decorating tips are easy, affordable, and help make your temporary housing feel as cozy as possible, on a dime.

I am here to tell you how to create a Pinterest-worthy apartment under $60. And it all comes down to two things: pillows and plants. Today’s blog post is going to focus on all the ways you can use those pillows and poufs to transform your small space. Keep an eye out for part two, where we cover creative ways to transform your space using plants!

PILLOWS

One way to turn drab into fab is by spicing up your budget furniture with fun pillows.

It may be likely that you picked up your couch on the side of the road with a “FREE” sign on it. Or maybe you’re rocking the mattress-on-the-ground look in your San Francisco room rental. Whatever your situation, your short stay apartment can all be salvaged with the right pillows.

Screen Shot 2018-04-04 at 12.54.01 PMThese beds (even the ones without frames, sitting on the ground) are all aesthetic and utterly gorgeous, and made possible fully by their pillows. Pillows can be as vibrant or as neutral as you like – but the key is to have them, and a lot of them!

PILLOWS & POUFS

Tired of people sitting on your bed every time they hangout at your apartment? Find a cheap chair or stool.

Throw a colorful bohemian pillow on any boring neutral colored chair and it’ll become the hottest seat in the house.

Plenty of stores are stocked with fluffy white stools that have your name written all over them.

If you don’t have much space and can’t find room for a permanent piece of furniture, find yourself a floor pouf! You can store one of these guys under your bed and take it out only when you have guests over.

You can find all the best budget pillows at places like Home Goods, Marshall’s, TJ Maxx, Cost Plus World Market, Ross and Target. Also check out your local thrift stores for some one-of-a-kind- finds!

