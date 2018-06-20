Spine Surgery Products Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2023

Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Spine Surgery Products Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Spine Surgery Products Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Spinal fusion products are used in spinal fusion surgery. The products are involved in removing the damaged disc and replacing it with any fusion products. Non-fusion products are used during spine surgery, which are implanted to treat spine conditions. This also allows the patient to retain its movement and flexibility. The non-fusion products are becoming the treatment of choice, especially for the younger, more active patient. Increase in number of spine surgeries, rise in use of bone grafts and bone morphogenetic proteins in spinal fusion surgery, growing number of spinal surgeries using electrical stimulation devices such as inductive coupling devices, captive coupling devices and other implants drives the market growth rate by 2025.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Spine Surgery Products market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Medtronic
DePuy Synthes
NuVasive
Stryker
Globus Medical
Zimmer Biomet
K2M
Orthofix International
Alphatec
RTI Surgical
B. Braun
Xtant Medical
Wright Medical
SeaSpine
Amedica
Invibio
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Spinal Fusion Products
Non-fusion Products
By End-User / Application
Open Surgery
Minimally Invasive Surgery
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
…..
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 Medtronic
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 DePuy Synthes
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 NuVasive
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 Stryker
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 Globus Medical
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Zimmer Biomet
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 K2M
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 Orthofix International
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 Alphatec
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 RTI Surgical
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 B. Braun
12.12 Xtant Medical
12.13 Wright Medical
12.14 SeaSpine
12.15 Amedica
12.16 Invibio
