Needle Coke Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2023

Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Needle Coke Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Needle Coke Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Needle Coke Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Needle coke is a needle-shaped carbon material. With low electrical resistance, strong shock resistance and good anti-oxidation ability, it can be widely used in ultra high graphite electrode, nuclear reactor deceleration materials and LIB anode materials. According to different raw material, needle coke can be classified as coal-based and petroleum-based. 
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions. 

Global Needle Coke market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 
ConocoPhillips 
C-Chem 
Seadrift Coke 
JX Group 
Sumitomo Corporation 
Mitsubishi Chemical 
Indian Oil Company 
Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical  
Fangda Carbon 
Shanxi Jinzhou Group 
CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical 
Qitaihe Baotailong 
Sinosteel 

Market Segment as follows: 
By Region / Countries 
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc) 
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc) 

By Type 
Petroleum-based Needle Coke 
Coal-based Needle Coke 

By End-User / Application 
Graphite Electrode 
Special Carbon Material 
Others 

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Definition 
1.1 Market Segment Overview 
1.2 by Type 
1.3 by End-Use / Application 

2 Global Market by Vendors 
2.1 Market Share 
2.2 Vendor Profile 
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors 

3 Global Market by Type 
3.1 Market Share 
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products 

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application 
4.1 Market Share 
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics 
4.2.1 Preference Driven 
4.2.2 Substitutability 
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy 
4.2.4 Professional Needs 

5 Global Market by Regions 
5.1 Market Share 
5.2 Regional Market Growth 
5.2.1 North America 
5.2.2 Europe 
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific 
5.2.4 South America 
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa 

……

12 Key Manufacturers 
12.1 ConocoPhillips 
12.1.2 Company Overview 
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.2 C-Chem 
12.2.1 Company Overview 
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.3 Seadrift Coke 
12.3.1 Company Overview 
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.4 JX Group 
12.4.1 Company Overview 
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.5 Sumitomo Corporation 
12.5.1 Company Overview 
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.6 Mitsubishi Chemical 
12.12.1 Company Overview 
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.7 Indian Oil Company 
12.7.1 Company Overview 
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.8 Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical  
12.8.1 Company Overview 
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.9 Fangda Carbon 
12.9.1 Company Overview 
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.10 Shanxi Jinzhou Group 
12.10.1 Company Overview 
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.11 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical 
12.12 Qitaihe Baotailong 
12.13 Sinosteel  

Continued….

