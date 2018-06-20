Huge Growth and Opportunities in Global Automotive Electric Motors Market Till 2023

Automotive electric motors Market 2018

Automotive electric motors Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Automotive electric motors Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2023

Global Automotive electric motors market Information Report by installation position (Body motors, Chassis motors, Powertrain motors), By function (Small sized automotive electric motors, Automotive starters, Alternators and Others) and By Region – Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Automotive Electric motors are devices embedded in the automotive which works on the electro-magnetic induction principle by ensuring conversion of electrical energy into mechanical energy.

The Automotive electric motors market is majorly driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles across the globe. The electric motors embedded in the automotive facilitate certain benefits to automotive which include longer operating life, low maintenance for the fluctuating voltages and the low consumption of energy. The electric motors are capable of being integrated with controls and gearing which make it more suitable for use in automotive.

The Automotive electric motors market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 8% during the period 2017 to 2023.

Key Players:

The key players of Automotive electric motors market are Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Chengdu Huachuan Electric Parts Co.,Ltd. (China), Chongqing Bright Industry Group Co., Ltd.(China), Hubei Shendian Auto Motor Co., Ltd. (China), Jinzhou Halla Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Johnson Electric International AG (Hong Kong), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Shanghai Valeo Automotive Electrical Systems Co., Ltd. (China), Shanghai Valeo Automotive Motor & Wiper Systems Co., Ltd.(China), Taizhou ValeoWenling Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. (China) and others.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

July, 2011 – Two German-based companies with locations in South Carolina have signed

agreements for a 50-50 joint venture to produce electric motors. Daimler AG and Robert Bosch GmbH are establishing a new company, EM-motive GmbH, to develop and produce traction motors for electric vehicles. Daimler has a Sprinter van assembly plant in North Charleston, and Bosch has manufacturing sites in North Charleston and Anderson. The companies said they intend to accelerate the development of traction motors for electric vehicles powered by battery, fuel cell or range extender. Production of motors is expected to begin in early 2012. The traction motors will be used in the electric vehicles of both the Mercedes-Benz and Smart brands, starting with the new generation of the Smart fortwo electric drive, which is to go on sale in early 2012.

February, 2014– Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced it has developed a prototype electric vehicle (EV) motor drive system with a built-in silicon-carbide inverter. The EV motor drive system, the smallest of its kind, will enable manufacturers to develop EVs offering more passenger space and greater energy efficiency. Mitsubishi Electric plans to commercialize its new EV motor system after finalizing technologies for motor/inverter cooling, further downsizing and additional efficiency.

Automotive Electric Motor Market – Segmentation

The Global Automotive Electric Motor Market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Installation Position : Comprises Body motors, Chassis motors, Powertrain motors.

Segmentation by Function : Comprises Small sized automotive electric motors, automotive starters, Alternators and Others

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the automotive electric motors market owing to the boom in the manufacturing industries including the automotive manufacturers in the region. The constant up gradation of automobile manufacturing sector and the increasing emphasis of adoption of energy efficient electric motors in various automotive in the region is expected to contribute to the growth of the automotive electric motors market in the region. Developed nations such as North America and Europe are becoming aware for the use of efficient electric motors in the automotive and have increased adoption of electric motors owing to increased energy efficiency and the low cost of electric motors.

The report for automotive electric motors market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

