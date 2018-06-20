Coated Abrasives Market Broad and general facts about Trends, CAGR and major Industrial players

Coated abrasives are the abrasive products manufactured by gluing synthetic and natural abrasive grains such as aluminum oxide, silicon carbide, zirconia alumina, emery and garnet. These abrasive grains are supported by materials such as paper, cloth, fiber and polyester film. Coated abrasives are manufactured in the form of jumbo rolls, which are then cut into various shapes that include belts, discs, sheets and rolls for polishing and surface-treatment applications.

Coated abrasives are used to grind, scour, clean, abrade or remove solid material by rubbing action or by impact. Coated abrasives market is the second-largest market for abrasives products and is expected to record a strong growth in the near future. Growing demand for coated abrasives from several industries, such as the welding, furniture, jewelry, automotive, foundry and do-it-yourself markets, is expected to drive the coated abrasives market across the globe.

The coated abrasive products find applications in several industries such as auto OEM, auto ancillaries, general engineering, fabrication, furniture and flooring among others. The use of coated abrasives in abrasion applications is rapidly increasing as their use results in better surface finishes with higher productivity. Owing to such striking benefits, majority of the industrial abrasive users consider coated abrasive as a better option over their counterparts.

Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for coated abrasives and accounts for almost half of the global market. Growing demand from developing nations in Asia, especially China and India, is expected to drive the demand for coated abrasives in the Asia Pacific market. The rapid growth in industries such as automotive, machinery and fabrication in Asia is anticipated to drive the Asia Pacific market for coated abrasives in the next six years. Asia Pacific is followed by North America and Europe in the global coated abrasives market. The economic slowdown and saturation in North America and Europe is restraining the growth of the coated abrasives market. However, both these regions are steadily recovering from the economic downturn and are predicted to witness a decent growth in the coated abrasives market in the near future.

Some of the major companies operating in the global coated abrasives market are Saint-Gobain Abrasives, 3M, Robert Bosch GmbH, DuPont, Cabot Microelectronics Corp., Hermes Abrasives Ltd., VSM Abrasives Corp., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd., Almatis GmbH, Fujimi Inc., Carborundum Universal Ltd. and Jason Inc.