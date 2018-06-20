Centerline Drivers Ensures Compliance with Federal and State Driver Regulations

The staffing company hires qualified commercial drivers for businesses that require additional manpower. It keeps businesses compliant with federal and state driver regulations.

[SANTA ANA, 6/20/2018] – Centerline Drivers delivers transportation solutions to fleet operators to supplement their existing workforce. The company follows a rigorous hiring process to ensure they hire only qualified commercial drivers. The stringent requirements help customers comply with federal and state driver requirements.

Professional Recruitment

Centerline Drivers handles every aspect of recruitment, including employee benefits, payroll and employment taxes, human resources management, and more. The team works hand-in-hand to ensure each driver completes the hiring process and meets the Department of Transportation (DOT) requirements.

Centerline Drivers follows a six-step recruitment process that meets DOT regulations. The steps include:

• Online pre-screening – The pre-employment screening tracks a potential driver’s criminal and driving records.

• In-person/telephone interview – Through a preliminary interview, the company assesses if the candidate meets the job’s general requirements.

• Formal application – After the initial steps, the team sends out a notification informing the candidate they can start with the formal application.

• Verification and screening – The company validates DOT qualifications, checks employee records, and conducts drug tests.

• New hire paperwork – Centerline Drivers has an onboarding process that trains and integrates new employees into the organization.

• Centerline safety training – Driver safety programs from the company help minimize accidents and reduce the cost of fleet damage.

Accessible Professional Drivers

Centerline Drivers makes it easy for companies to find professional and experienced drivers. For over 40 years, the company has screened, hired, and deployed thousands of professional commercial drivers. Its flexible driver staffing solutions cover special projects, support seasonal peaks, and contribute to business growth and expansion.

If clients require further assistance, they can turn to the company’s 24/7 live support center.

About Centerline Drivers

Centerline Drivers is a staffing company that helps fleet operators and logistics companies build, grow, and maintain their business. Since 1975, the company has connected more than 50,000 drivers with Fortune 1000 and other mid-sized businesses.

To learn more, visit http://www.centerlinedrivers.com.