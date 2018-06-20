Anatomic Pathology Testing Industry 2018 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

Anatomic Pathology Testing Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Anatomic Pathology Testing Market by component(instruments, consumables and services), application(disease diagnosis, drug discovery & development and other applications) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Anatomic Pathology Testing Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Anatomic Pathology Testing Market are Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (U.S.),, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.),, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)., Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.),, Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.),, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland),, Abbott Diagnostics and Advanced Cell Diagnostics. According to report the global anatomic pathology testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Market Insights

Anatomical/ Anatomic pathology is a medical sphere that is related with the diagnosis of disease based on the macroscopic, microscopic, biochemical, immunologic and molecular examination of organs and tissues. Anatomic pathology testing deals with diagnosing disease by examining tissues, either through gross pathology or by light microscopy and other advanced techniques. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, changing lifestyle, growing aging population, modernization of medical facilities, development of medical science and increasing healthcare expenditure are the major factors driving the growth of this market. Increasing R&D expenditure is driving the adoption of anatomic pathology services in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies for drug discovery & development applications.

On the basis of region, the anatomic pathology market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW).North America held the largest market share in 2017 on account of increase demand for medical facilities, increasing healthcare spending and government initiatives, rising awareness about the use of anatomic pathology tests among physicians or doctors are some major factors driving the growth of this regional segment. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on global anatomic pathology testing market covers segments such as component, application and region. On the basis of component the global anatomic pathology testing market is categorized into instruments, consumables and services. On the basis of application the global anatomic pathology testing market is categorized into disease diagnosis, drug discovery & development and other applications. On the basis of region the global anatomic pathology testing market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW).

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global anatomic pathology testing market such as, Sakura Finetechnical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (U.S.),, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.),, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)., Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.),, Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.),, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland),, Abbott Diagnostics and Advanced Cell Diagnostics.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global anatomic pathology testing market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of anatomic pathology testing market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the anatomic pathology testing market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the anatomic pathology testing market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.