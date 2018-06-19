Vacuum Dust Filters Market Projected to Register 4.9% CAGR through 2017 to 2022

The global market for vacuum cleaners is boosted by a high disposable income and better facilities for infrastructure being provided nowadays. Also, there is an increasing demand for automated and less time-consuming cleaning solutions is driving the vacuum dust filters market. Moreover, there is an increase in the urban population and improvement in the standards of living in the developing economies which also support the market growth of vacuum cleaners. In addition, there is an increasing demand for energy-efficient vacuum cleaners in the market. Filters are a critical component of vacuum cleaners. Due to all these above mentioned factors, the market for vacuum dust filters market is also poised to exhibit a decent growth.

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the global vacuum dust filters market is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 27 Mn in the year 2022 and exhibit a moderate CAGR during the period of assessment.

Request Report Sample@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=326

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Vacuum dust filters Market

As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the allergen filters segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 3.4 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a moderate CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The allergen filters segment is estimated to account for more than one-tenth of the revenue share of the product type segment by the year 2017 end and is expected to lose in market share by the year 2022 end.As per the forecast of Fact.MR, scented filters segment will reach a value of nearly US$ 2.8 Mn in the year 2022.

This represents a robust CAGR growth during the forecast period. The scented filters segment is estimated to account for nearly one-tenth of the revenue share of the product type segment in the year 2017 end and is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2022. As per the forecast of Fact.MR, the power and utilities segment is slated to reach a value of US$ 3.9 Mn in 2022. The power and utilities segment is expected to gain some market value by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the North America region in the power and utilities segment. Fact.MR forecasts that the chemical and processing segment will exhibit a CAGR of nearly 5% from 2017 to 2022.

Visit For TOC@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=326

Chemical and processing segment is estimated to account for more than one-tenth of the revenue share of the end user segment by 2017 end and is expected to lose some market share by the end of the year 2022. The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for vacuum dust filters, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Sly Environmental Technology Ltd., Quaker Chemical Corporation, Global Road Technology, Camfil, JKF Industri A/S, Beltran Technologies, Donaldson Company and Nederman Holding AB.

Report Analysis@ https://www.factmr.com/report/326/vacuum-dust-filters-market