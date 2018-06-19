South Africa 3D Printing Market Size, Growth, Trends and 2024 Forecasts

Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ added a, South Africa 3D Printing Market Report, By Technology, Application, End User and Material- South Africa Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024.

3D Printing market is growing at an exponential rate in South Africa owing to increasing investment in additive manufacturing of titanium in the region, technological advancement and Moreover, rising use of 3D printing technology by small and medium scale industry boost the 3d Printing market in South Africa. However, Factors such as lack of government support, higher prices of software required for 3D printing will hinder the growth of the market during the projected period. One of the major trends which will influenced the South Africa 3D printing market during the forecast period is the application of 3D printing technology in the medical field which covers Nano medicines and pharmaceuticals.

The report analysis the 3D Printing market in South Africa by use into commercial and personal. The commercial sector dominates the 3D printing market in South Africa owing to the wide range of application in wide range of application in education, consumer products, food & culinary and printed electronics verticals. Furthermore, rising demand form small and medium scale industries and Increasing awareness about the benefits of using 3D printing over conventional methods of manufacturing is propelling the market growth.

Based on technology the South Africa 3D Printing Market is categorized into:

• PolyJet

• Stereolithography

• Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM)

• Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

• Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) and Other

The fused deposition modelling segment accounted for the largest market share owing to its rising demand across various 3D printing processes and advantages offered including ease of use and cost efficiency as compared to other technologies.

Based on end user, South Africa 3D printing market is segmented into:

• Automotive

• Aerospace and defence

• Healthcare

• Architecture and Construction

• Consumer Products

• Education

• Engineering

• Energy

• Printed Electronics

• Jewellery

• Food and Culinary

• Others

South Africa 3D Printing Market Is Led By Leading Manufacturers:

Some of the key participants of 3D printing market in South Africa are 3D systems corporation, EOS GmbH, Materialise NV, SLM Solutions Group AG, Voxeljet AG, XYZ printing, Höganäs AB, Nano Dimension, Markforged, Inc, etc. Most of the prominent companies are aiming at capturing the considerable market share through new product development and research and development. Moreover, mergers and acquisitions are the strategies followed by key players to reinforce their position in the market.

