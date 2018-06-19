Selfie Booth Offers Photo Booth Rentals for Parties and Events of All Kinds

Huntington Beach, California ( webnewswire.com ) June 19, 2018 – Selfie Booth, which was launched by Nona Photography, is a unique service catering to families, individuals, and event organizers who want to bring something new and exciting to their upcoming parties. They offer top of the line photo booth rentals which allow party guests to go in as individuals or groups to take fun and exciting selfies.

“Selfie Booth was founded because we recognized when photographing events and parties that a lot of guests enjoyed taking photographs of themselves. As everyone knows, there’s little more popular nowadays than taking selfies on one’s smartphone, so we wanted to incorporate that trend into the party world so guests could have fun participating in the moment without having to resort to using their phones. After all, while phone use is pretty much everywhere and nonstop these days, it’s still better to have them in our pockets or bags when we’re at a party in which the goal is to socialize,” says a representative for the photo booth rental company.

“Our photo booth rental service is unique precisely because of the quality of photo booths we offer. Our booths, which come all the way from England, are one of the kind in the United States. They offer top of the line design and LED lighting, as well as a simple to use interface, so when party guests enter, they can take amazing selfies with just a click of a button. And what’s really great about our selfie booths is that they’re open air booths, which is a revolutionary departure from the old school closed booths in which users had to pull a curtain back to use. The open air style encourages everyone to join in and even photobomb each others pictures, which is great fun for everyone at the party,” the representative adds.

“Our selfie booths offer loads of different backdrops, from single color designs to sequin designs all the way to green screens and customizable ones, which means that there literally is no party out there that would fail to benefit from this product. Our service also offers a variety of print designs, filters, GIFs, and personalized logos. The idea is really to cater to parties of all kinds, whether they be graduation parties, family barbecues, or weddings, because we want our photo booth rental to be one of a kind.”

Selfie Booth is a photo booth rental service launched by Nona Photography. They aim to provide an innovating photo booth experience at events of all types and sizes.

To learn more, visit, http://selfieboothco.com/

