Exclusive Market Study Estimates that Mobile Application Testing Solution Market will Grow at 19.5% CAGR During 2016-2026

Revenue generated by the global mobile application testing solution market is estimated to reach US$ 2.2 Bn by 2016, witnessing an increase of 17.2% over 2015. The market is estimated to reach US$ 13.3 Bn in revenues by 2026, increasing at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. Requirement for immediate regression testing with enhanced growth of m-commerce is expected to drive the demand for mobile application testing solutions worldwide. Trends such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and enterprise applications are likely to boost demand in the corporate sector.

The global mobile application testing solution market is segmented on the basis of – Type (Interactive Testing, Automated Testing); Platform (Android, iOS, Windows, RIM, Others); Device (Smartphones, Tablets); and End Users (Residential, Corporate). The Interactive Testing segment is estimated to be the largest segment by value in the mobile application testing solution market by 2016, accounting for US$ 1.2 Bn by 2016. In the platform segment, Android is estimated to increase at the highest growth rate in the forecast period (20.2% CAGR), followed by iOS (19.7% CAGR). The smartphones segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 19.6% in terms of value during the forecast period, followed by the tablets segment (19.2% CAGR).

Trends and factors influencing the market

The global mobile application testing solution market is anticipated to witness significant revenue growth during the forecast period, owing to a rising demand across commercial and corporate sectors. Requirements for regression testing, the need to tackle issues caused due to device diversity, and increasing mobile applications such as m-commerce are the major drivers for the rise in demand for mobile application testing solutions globally. Demand for mobile application testing solutions is strongly associated with the growth of the IT sector globally. IT firms are investing more money to meet increasing customer demands to improve mobile application testing. This is expected to drive growth of the mobile application testing solution market worldwide over the forecast period.

An increasingly agile mobile environment and higher demand for interactive testing over automated testing are the major challenges faced by mobile application testing solution providers globally. Major opportunities for growth in the global mobile application testing solution market lie in the expansion of the IT sector and introduction of new technologies. These factors are expected to help enhance the quality of mobile application testing solutions in the near future.

Market projections based on geography

The global mobile application testing solution market is expected to represent incremental opportunity of US$ 11.04 Bn between 2016 and 2026. North America is expected to be the largest revenue generator for the mobile application testing solution market by 2016 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 18.1% over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the second largest global mobile application testing solution market and is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth through the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 25.3% in terms of value over the forecast period.

Key market players

Leading players such as CA Technologies, Cognizant Technology Solution Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, etc. are focussing on improving the mobile application testing process to consolidate their position in the market. Mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures remain a key strategy in the global mobile application testing solution market; for example, over the last few years, companies such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and SAP SE have significantly increased their footprint in the global mobile application testing solution market by entering into strategic partnerships with regional market players.

