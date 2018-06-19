Content Delivery Network Market to Register Steadfast CAGR of 20.5% in Terms of Value Over Forecast Period, 2016-2026

A globally distributed network of web servers that ensures faster delivery of content. It improves user experience along with efficient utilization of network resource. Various end users such as media companies and e-commerce vendors pay CDN operators to deliver their content to customers. CDN players pays ISP and carrier network operators for hosting servers in their data centres.

Market Value and Forecast

The global content delivery network market has been estimated to be valued at US$ 5,898.9 Mn by 2016 end and is expected to expand at a 20.5% CAGR over the forecast period (2016–2026).

Market Dynamics

Growth of the global content delivery network market is specifically driven by Improving Broadband Infrastructure, Increasing Consumption of Rich Media Content, Rising Deployment of IoT and Growing Consumption of Connected Devices and retention of online customers. Besides, and Increasing IP Traffic across the globe is further fuelling the market demand for content delivery network.

A key trend defining the market is that larger players are focusing on enhancing their geographical presence and expanding their customer base by entering into strategic partnerships and acquisitions. In addition, key players providing multi-CDN support, and CDN service support of IPv6 and falling CDN prices due to increasing traffic are some of the trends witnessed in the global content delivery network market.

Market Segmentation by Application

On the basis of application type, the market is segmented into media delivery/distribution, software delivery/distribution, website caching, and other. Among all the application type segments, the media delivery/distribution segment is expected to exhibit the highest revenue growth, followed by the website caching segment, over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation, by Service Provider

Based on service provider, the global content delivery network market is segmented into telecom CDN, conventional CDN, other segment. Conventional segment market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation, by Service

Based on service, the market is segmented into designing, testing and deployment service, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), managed service and consulting service segment. In terms of revenue, the SaaS segment is expected to dominate the global content delivery market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by End – User Vertical

The market is segmented, by end-user, into media & entertainment, e-commerce, ISP, healthcare, government & education, gaming, advertisement and other. The media & entertainment segments is projected to register the highest CAGR, followed by e-commerce segment over the forecast period.

Key Regions

In this report, the global content delivery network market has been segmented into seven major regions, namely North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of value, the North America market accounts for the maximum revenue share of the overall market, among all the regional markets, followed by Asia Pacific, as maximum number of content delivery network providers are U.S. based. The North America content delivery network market is expected to expand at a CAGR of about 21.3%, and is expected to continue to dominate the market in terms of value. Meanwhile, the APEJ market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of above 23.0% The APEJ market is very closely followed by the Latin America and the Western Europe market. The MEA market is expected to expand at a slow growth rate.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global content delivery network market include Akamai Technologies Inc., Level 3 Communications, Inc., CDNetworks Co., Ltd., CloudFlare, Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., Highwinds Network Group, Inc., Orange S.A., AT&T Inc., MaxCDN Enterprise and Amazon CloudFront. In this report, we have discussed individual strategies followed by these companies in terms of enhancing their service offerings, creating new marketing techniques, mergers and acquisitions. The ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of varoius key player’s geographical presence based on number of points of presence (PoP), product capabilities and company share.

