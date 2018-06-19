Autonomous Emergency Braking is an innovative safety system in vehicles designed to avoid low-speed collisions, or reduce the severity of an impact. A tiny stereo video camera mounted next to the rear-view mirror scans the road and senses when stationary or slow-moving traffic appears ahead. The system monitors the gap between you and the vehicle ahead,if this reduces and you do not react by applying the brakes, the system automatically applies maximum braking, using the Anti-lock braking system to slow the car as much as possible.

Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System is expected to reach USD 42.26 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 14.7 %. Technological advancements in Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking industry resulted into maximise the influence of automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking in boosting the efficiency of vehicles. Rising in preference of vehicle engines developed on advanced technologies is propelling fuel in the demand for Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market.

North America (USA and Canada) are leading user of Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System. The European Parliament’s Transport Committee has called for new cars to be fitted as standard with a range of life-saving technologies which mainly include Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System. In Europe 41% of passenger car are already equipped with Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in USA has made using Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System mandatory in passenger cars and truks.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.profsharemarketresearch.com/sample/automotive-autonomous-emergency-braking-aeb-system-market-report-sample

Global Automotive Transmission Pump Market: End Users/Application Analysis

• Passenger Car & Utility vehicles

• Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) like vans.

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV) like buses,trucks.

Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market: Key Technology Analysis

• Camera

• Fusion

• LiDAR

• Radar

Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market: End Users/Application Analysis

• Passenger Car & Utility vehicles

• Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) like vans.

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV) like buses,trucks.

Global Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market: Competitive Analysis

Report includes accurate analysis of key players with Market Value, Company profile, SWOT analysis. The Study constitutes of following key players in Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market:

• Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

• Continental AG (Germany)

• Denso Corporation (Japan)

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

• Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

• Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Valeo S.A. (France)

• Delphi Automotive PLC (UK)

• Paccar Inc. (DAF) (US)

• Autoliv, Inc. (Sweden)

• Knorr-Bremse AG (Germany)

• Mando Corporation (South Korea)

• Wabco Holdings, Inc. (US)

Access full report @ https://www.profsharemarketresearch.com/autonomous-emergency-braking-aeb-system-market-report/