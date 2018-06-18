Xtra Ray Edge Test is on 24th June 2018

NEW DELHI,18th June 2018: FIITJEE, unveils its unique platform Xtra Ray Edge Test for XII pass out Students with Zeal to Excel in JEE, 2019.

FIITJEE has initiated an extraordinary platform called Xtra Ray Edge Test (XRET) taking place on June 24, 2018 across India for students who were not able to realize their dream in JEE 2018 and wish to succeed in JEE 2019.

Xtra Ray Edge Test, scheduled on 24th June 2018, will pave the way for such serious aspiring students to succeed through FIITJEE’s methodologically crafted pedagogy, designed for absolute success.

Many students are unable to adopt the right approach and proper examination temperament as they lack the right feedback on their preparation. For bridging this gap, FIITJEE as a true mentor, will hand hold such students towards success in JEE, 2019 by providing them with the right Time management techniques, proper examination temperament & above all in-depth concept clarity.

“It is a great accomplishment to clear JEE successfully. However, for those students who have not been so fortunate in realizing their dreams of securing a Top rank in JEE Main/JEE Advanced 2018 or could not qualify, they should not let this fear of failure cloud their minds with doubts. Xtra Ray Edge Test has been designed with the intention to help students understand their current potential and fulfill their ultimate dream of joining the prestigious IIT’s,” says Mr. R. L Trikha Director, FIITJEE.

The last date to register for Xtra Ray Edge Test is 23rd June 2018. Students can register for the Test through both online and offline modes. For further details, visit the nearest FIITJEE centre or log on to www.xret.fiitjee.com