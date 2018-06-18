Global Automotive Fuel Injection Pump Market Forecast to 2023

Automotive Fuel Injection Pump Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Automotive Fuel Injection Pump Market by type (rotary distributor, common rail), application (multipoint fuel, direct injection system), pressure (low, high pressure pump), vehicle type (passenger, commercial vehicle) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Automotive Fuel Injection Pump Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Automotive Fuel Injection Pump Market are Hitachi Automotive Systems, Robert Bosch, Valeo, Denso, Continental, Delphi, Schaeffler, Mitsubishi Electric, Johnson Electric, and Mahle. According to report the global automotive fuel injection pump market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Automotive fuel injection pumps perform an integral function within engines, enhance their efficiency, and enable a smooth run of vehicle

An automotive fuel injection pump is a device that pumps diesel into the cylinders of the engine.The system consists of many integral parts like sensors and fuel pumps that help air intake, mixing and supply of fuel. The growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles to reduce the carbon dioxide levels is expected to be the factor driving the growth of the automotive fuel injection pump market. Additionally growth in sales across the vehicular segments and technological advancements intended at improving the fuel efficiency of the engine is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, supporting government policies for greener vehicles is the factor restraining the growth of the automotive fuel injection pump market. On the other hand, rising penetration of electrical vehicles is likely to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period. Owing to the innovative efforts, there is advancement in automotive fuel delivering and injection system, which is likely to provide several growth opportunities for the key players in the automotive fuel injection pump market.A few globally established players in the automotive fuel injection pumps are Robert Bosch, Continental, and Denso dominate the Automotive Fuel Injection Pump Market. Moreover, these players are implementing new strategies for the new product development as well as witnessing significant growth to expand their presence in the global market.

Asia pacific is the largest growing regions among the geographies

Among the geographies, Asia pacific is expected to hold the largest market share followed by North America. Rising penetration of direct vehicle system driven by gasoline engines is estimated to witness highest growth in the North American regions.Strict regulation on vehicle emission, rising disposable income and growing new vehicle registration is driving the demand in the Asia pacific regions. The countries such as India, China and Japan contribute majorly on account of the vehicle sales in the Asia pacific region.

Segments Covered

The report on global automotive fuel injection pump market covers segments such as type, application, pressure, and vehicle type. The type segments include rotary distributor, and common rail. On the basis of application the global automotive fuel injection pump market is categorized into multipoint fuel injection system, and direct injection system. Furthermore, on the basis of pressure the automotive fuel injection pump market is segmented as low pressure pump, and high pressure pump. On the basis of vehicle type the automotive fuel injection pump market is segmented as passenger vehicle, and commercial vehicle.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive fuel injection pump market such as, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Robert Bosch, Valeo, Denso, Continental, Delphi, Schaeffler, Mitsubishi Electric, Johnson Electric, and Mahle.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive fuel injection pump market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive fuel injection pump market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive fuel injection pump market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive fuel injection pump market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.