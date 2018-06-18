Future of Automotive Fuel Tanks Market– Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis 2018–2023

Automotive Fuel Tanks Market by Top Key Players, Type and Application, with Sales Market Share, regional analysis, and Growth Rate Forecasts Till 2023. Automotive Fuel Tanks Market Research Report 2018 is professional Market Research Report on Global Automotive Fuel Tanks Industry.

Market Highlights:

The Global Automotive Fuel Tanks market 2018 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. Global Automotive Fuel Tanks Market Information segmented by Material (Plastic, Steel & Aluminum), Capacity (<45L, 45L-70L & >70L), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, and Commercial Vehicle), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW).

Automotive Fuel Tanks Market Key Players Analyzed in Report are:

Plastic Omnium Group (France), Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany), YAPP Automotive Parts Co. Ltd. (China), TI Automotive Inc. (U.K.), Magna International (Canada), Unipres Corporation​ (Japan), Continental (Germany), Lyondell Basell (Netherlands), Yachiyo (Japan), Allgaier Automotive (Germany), Boyd Welding (Florida), Dali and Samir Engineering (India), Martinrea International (Canada), Posco co. Ltd (South Korea), Baosteel group corporation (China).

Market Growth Factors:

The factors that are responsible for the growth of automotive fuel tank market are growth in the automotive industry, innovation in fuel tank technology, an increase in sales of passenger and commercial vehicles in emerging economies, increase safety, and others. The increase in sales of passenger and commercial vehicles will result in growing demand for fuel tanks in vehicles. The Passenger car segment is expected to dominate the market as compared to the commercial vehicle, due to which there will be an increase in demand for fuel tank capacity ranging from 45L to 70L. The manufacturers of fuel tanks, make use of materials that are sustainable and provide durability, and will result in increased safety of the passenger. The increased safety of fuel tank will result in the growth of the market in future.

Segmentation:

The automotive fuel tank market is segmented based on material, capacity, and vehicle type. By material, the market is segmented based on plastic, steel & aluminum. Aluminum is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the lightweight property of the material. The use of aluminum will reduce the overall weight of the vehicle which will increase the fuel efficiency. In emerging economies, people tend to prefer vehicles that provide increase fuel efficiency. The use of aluminum in fuel tank will result in increased efficiency and drive the growth of the market in future. By capacity, the market is segmented into <45L, 45L-70L & >70L. 45L-70L capacity is expected to dominate the market in future due to the increase installation of 45L-70L capacity fuel tank in the passenger cars.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the market is segmented based on North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period because OEM in emerging economies are majorly focusing on the production of lightweight component which will increase the efficiency of the vehicle. Many manufacturers are using aluminum in the production of fuel tank to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle. The increase in demand for lightweight fuel tank in emerging economies will result in the growth of the market. North America is expected to be the second largest market due to growing concern for safety among the customers. People are more inclined towards buying vehicle with advanced safety features. The growing demand for advanced safety technology will result in the growth of the market. The Europe region is expected to be the third largest market due to increase in production of commercial vehicles. In Europe, Germany is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The report for Global All-Terrain Vehicle Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Complete report on “Global Automotive Fuel Tanks Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” is spread across 110 pages with statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details. Inquire more or share questions if any on this report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-fuel-tank-market-5568

