Marketing Cloud Platform Market: Trends and Demands Research Report 2018-2023

Market Highlights:

Cloud marketing is the method adopted by an organizations to market their goods and services online with the help of integrated digital experiences, through which they are specialized for every single end user.

Marketing cloud platform can be used for journey builder, audience builder, personalization builder; content builder, analytics builder and marketing cloud connect. Organization use journey builder across email, mobile, social, advertising, and web. In addition, it provides a seamless customer experience across marketing, sales, and service. Audience builder refers to, build a single view of each customer by adding data from any source with healthy contact management. Organizations can use all of their data from any source like sales cloud and service cloud data, web analytics, and also offline data to expand their view of the customer. Complex data can be made manageable by using audience builder. With the help of audience builder raw data can be transformed into marketer friendly dimensions. Key features to personalize customer conversations can be quickly found at any size and in any channel.

Major Key Players

Salesforce.Com (U.S.),

Adobe Systems Incorporated (U.S.),

Oracle Corporation (U.S.),

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.),

Cision Ab (Sweden),

Etrigue Corporation (U.S.),

Hatchbuck (U.S.),

Hubspot (U.S.),

Infusionsoft (U.S.),

Leadsquared (India) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Marketing Cloud Platform Market..

Market Segmentation

The marketing cloud platform market can be classified into 4 key segments for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Solution: Comprises of Integrated Solution and Digital Marketing Solution

Segmentation by Deployment: Comprises of CRM, Cloud-Based, SaaS-Based and B2B Cloud

Segmentation by End User: Comprises of Travel, Retail, Financial Services, Life Sciences, Technology and Media & Entertainment

Segmentation by Region: Comprises of Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the marketing cloud platform market in North America owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as Adobe Systems Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.Com and International Business Machines Corporation among others. Also, U.S. is leading the market in North America due to the rising demand for content marketing in the region. Also, due to fall in the use of native applications and considerable shift towards the adoption of marketing automation and content marketing via visual and video content are expected to drive the growth of marketing cloud platform market. Marketing cloud platform market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2017 to 2023 due to rise in IT solutions and growing demand small and medium enterprises in China and India in the region. Whereas, the Europe market for marketing cloud platform is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2017-2023).

Competitive Analysis

The marketing cloud platform market appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.