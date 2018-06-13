Manchester based firm Gorvins expands into military injury claims

Manchester based solicitors, Gorvins have announced their full intention to extend their services by adding a new department which will handle both military injury and serious sports injury claims.

Leading the new unit would be an established Belfast born lawyer, Gary Boyd who hopes to continue the long running excellence that Gorvins have sustained since their establishment.

Boyd will be lending his legal expertise for previous and current military personnel, and extended to those who have been impacted by sports injury and other fields of work.

Gary’s past achievements in these fields also includes victory for a claim against the Ministry of Defence (MOD) for a military personnel who have faced terrible injuries. His past successful cases also comprised of gaining £3.5 million settlement for a young soldier who was a victim of an impactful brain injury whilst undergoing a drill in the UK.

In addition, cases were also won for a soldier who had undergone an amputation below the knee whilst occupied in combat training and received a considerable settlement for injuries, and a six-figure deal for a Armed Forces soldier who experienced non-freezing cold injuries from training.

The Covenant represents a pledge from the nation that those who have served and currently undergoing duty, including their families, are treated equally in the process. Gary sheds further light by stating, “our servicemen and women deserve the greatest respect,

In recent years, due to increased involvement in campaigns abroad, many have suffered while serving this country. As a lawyer, it is vital that the Armed Services Covenant is met.”

The new unit would also be involved in serious sports injuries claims. Gary’s past victorious actions within this field ranges from a mountaineering trainer who have been afflicted by a brain injury from an catastrophic avalanche to an RAF parachutist who have been paralysed from a training exercise.

As a result, many of Gary’s clients have succeeded in gaining their honest settlements around several millions of pounds and plus more.

During his leisure time, Gary takes pleasure in activities such as kayaking, cycling, and canoeing. Gary elaborates on his activities that it helps him understand how serious sport injuries can be obtained.

A family man of two children and married to Caroline, a clinical psychologist, Gary was certified in 1997 after undertaking professional exams at Manchester Metropolitan University. During his undergraduate studies at the University of Portsmouth, he studied surveying.

Before joining the conveyancing solicitors, Gary’s career also possessed previous experience at various larger national Personal Injury specialist firms based around the country.

Martin Hoare, a Managing Partner of Gorvins comments: “We are delighted that Gary is spearheading our move into military injury claims and catastrophic sports injury claims. As a leading expert in this highly specialist area, Gary will make an enormous contribution to Gorvins` and the excellent service we provide for our clients.”

Boyd maintains from his appointment that “unfortunately there are many men and women who suffer serious injury whilst on active service. My intention at Gorvins, is to establish a nationwide centre of excellence where ex and current military personnel – as well as those suffering serious injury in sport and other areas – feel they will get the expertise, integrity and specialist service to help them gain the compensation they deserve.”

