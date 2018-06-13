DRAM Market by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2027

Market Scenario:

DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) is a subtype of RAM and used to run data or command for computer processor. As the technology is growing and all organization adopting modern equipment’s such as personal computers, servers, workstations to eliminate the human errors and complete the task on time. Market for DRAM is growing rapidly. In the past decade, demand for DRAM Market has increased tremendously as modernization is taking place in various sectors. Currently this market has been valued at US high billion and expected to reach market size of US high billion by the end of forecasted period. Currently DRAM market is growing with the CAGR of high.

The global dynamic random-access memory market is growing with the rapid pace is mainly due to increasing popularity of mobile devices among people, which is propelling the Dynamic random-access memory market growth to the large extent. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of DRAM Market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2018 – 2023).

Key Players:

The prominent players in the market of DRAM are- Samsung (South Korea), SK Hynix (South Korea), Micron Technology Inc. (U.S.), Kingston (U.S.), Winbond (Taiwan), Nanya (Taiwan), Powerchip Semiconductor (Taiwan), Qimonda (Germany), Transcend Information (Taiwan), Elpida Memory, Inc. (Japan) among others.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type: Asynchronous DRAM, FPM (Fast Page Mode) DRAM, EDO (Extended Data Output) DRAM, BEDO (Burst Extended Data Output) DRAM, SDRAM (Synchronous DRAM) and RDRAM (Rambus DRAM) among others.

Segmentation by Memory: 2 Giga Byte, 4 Giga Byte, 8Giga Byte & others.

Segmentation by Application : Consumer electronics (Personal Computers & Mobile Devices), gaming and consoles among others.

Segmentation by DRAM Category : Component DRAM and Module DRAM

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is dominating the global dynamic random-access memory market with the largest market share due to due to the increasing manufacture of dynamic random-access memory in emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil and others, which is propelling the market growth in this region and is expected to grow over its previous growth records by 2023. Dynamic random-access memory market in North America market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2017 to 2023 due to rapid due to due emergence of new devices in the computing field which includes hybrid device and ultra-thin notebooks in which dynamic random-access memory are widely used. The European market for dynamic random-access memory market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2017-2023).

Industry News:

In May 2016, Samsung brought a new 6GB DRAM chip for mobiles.

In April 2016, Samsung started the production of Industry’s First 10-Nanometer Class DRAM.

In December 2015, Micron Technology, Inc. announced the partnership between Nanya Technology to license the Micron 1x and 1y DRAM technologies.

In November 2015, Micron Technology, Inc., announced the production of 8GB DDR4 NVDIMM in persistent memory category.

The reports also covers brief analysis of Geographical Region includes:

Americas

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

K

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia – Pacific

Asia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia

Pacific

The Middle East& Africa

The report for Global DRAM Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

