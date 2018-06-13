Coiled Tubing 2018 Market Size, Share, Insight Analysis | Industry Upcoming Trend Report Forecast 2023

Market Highlights:-

The global coiled tubing market is expected to witness a growing demand with recent increase in oil and gas exploration and drilling processes. The oil and gas industry is recovering from a price slowdown with increased investment in exploration and production activities, globally, is expected to be the driver for coiled tubing market. Also, there is an increased demand for oil in growing economies such as in India, Indonesia, and Philippines, which is further driving the demand for new oil exploration and drilling activities. On the other hand, to reduce the cost associated with construction of new offshore facilities, oil and gas majors are also investing in enhanced oil recovery processes in ageing mature oil fields, which further drives the market for coiled tubing.

Top Key Players:-

Baker Hughes

Nabors Industries Ltd..

Superior Energy Services Inc.

Weatherford International Ltd.

Halliburton Company

Archer Limited

C&J Energy Services, Inc.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

RPC, Inc.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1738

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the global coiled tubing industry, tracking market segments across the categorized five geographic regions. The report provides a six-year forecast for the market size in terms of value for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The scope of the study segments the global coiled tubing market based on services into cleaning, completion, drilling, and others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. REPORT PROLOGUE

2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.2.1. RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

2.2.2. ASSUMPTIONS

2.2.3. LIMITATIONS

2.3. MARKET STRUCTURE

2.4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1. RESEARCH PROCESS

3.2. PRIMARY RESEARCH

3.3. SECONDARY RESEARCH

3.4. MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3.5. FORECAST MODEL

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. DRIVERS & OPPORTUNITIES

4.2. CHALLENGES & RESTRAINTS

4.3. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5. COILED TUBING MARKET, BY SERVICE

5.1. INTRODUCTION

5.2. CLEANING

5.3. COMPLETION

5.4. DRILLING

5.5. OTHERS

North America will be the fastest growing market

North America is expected to retain its majority share in the coiled tubing services market, growing at a steady pace during the forecast period. Middle East market is expected to grow at a comparatively faster pace between 2018 and 2022. European demand is expected to be driven by key countries such as Russia, U.K., and Norway.

Moreover, the Middle East region is also witnessing increased oil and gas enhanced recovery projects along with new drilling projects after recent OPEC plans to continue oil production activities because of rising demand. In Asia Pacific region, China is increasing the number of its shale gas development projects, which is expected to result in rapid growth for the coiled tubing market. With increasing demand for oil and gas in countries such as India, Indonesia, Australia and Philippines, new oil and gas drilling projects are expected to increase, which will further drive the demand for coiled tubing.

Browse Complete Report For Detail Information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/coiled-tubing-market-1738