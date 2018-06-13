Cell Free Protein Expression Market will Exhibit a Steady 6% CAGR through 2024

The global market for cell free protein expression is expected to witness a value CAGR of 6% during 2016 to2024.

Major factors driving the market include growing R&D outsourcing by biotech and pharmaceutical companies, falling R&D productivity and drop in patent cliff sales resulting in higher research initiative in the healthcare sector and higher investments in biosimilar development. Further, increasing demand for efficient and simple protein production techniques, adoption of contamination free methods and higher emphasis on producing mammalian cell free lysate owing to drug discovery are additional factors.

On the other hand, insufficient production volumes is a major limitation of the market. Making cell free protein expression Market doubtful for various large industrial applications, limiting it for only small R&D process. However, manufacturer are strongly focusing on improving production volume in order to match the industry requirement.

Report For Report Sample with Table of Contents@ https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/sample/110114675/Cell-Free-Protein-Expression-Market

Based on type cell-free protein expression system, the market has been segmented into rabbit reticulocytes, insect cells, E. coli, wheat germ, mammalian, and consumables (labelling tags, vectors). Mammalian cell-free protein expression system segment is anticipated witness the highest growth, reflecting 6% CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily due to growing usage of mammalian cell lysate in biologics and humanized proteomic study. The wheat germ segment is expected to increase at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The robust demand for quick, simpler, and efficient protein production methods is supporting the growth of cell-free protein expression market.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into identification of virus-like particles, protein labelling, enzyme engineering, protein purification, and protein-protein interaction. The segment protein-protein interaction is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, reflecting a 6% CAGR during the forecast period owing to higher concentration on further proteomic studies.

Request For Report Discount@ https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/discount/110114675/Cell-Free-Protein-Expression-Market

By end users, the market has been segmented into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnological companies, academic/research institutes, and contract research organizations. The academic/research institutes segment is projected to account for the largest share of the market over 2024, increasing at a CAGR of over 6% owing to the use of advanced research applications for the purpose of protein libraries generation in customized drug development studies, for identifying virus-like particles and in functional genomic studies.

On the basis of region, the global market for cell free protein expression Market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2016, the markets in Europe and North America are anticipated to account for relatively higher market share than other regions. The two regions collectively are projected to account for over 65% value share of the global market by 2016 end. Amongst emerging markets, APAC is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, expanding at 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period. This is largely owing to the higher investments in research and development in the healthcare sector in the region.

Vendor News

Key participants operating in the global market for cell free protein expression include Jena Bioscience GmbH, biotechrabbit GmbH, Promega Corporation, CellFree Sciences Co., Ltd., GeneCopoeia, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, New England Biolabs, Bioneer Corporation, Cube Biotech GmbH, and Takara Bio, Inc.

Report Analysis@ https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/rd/110114675/Cell-Free-Protein-Expression-Market

About Us:

Research Report Insights (RRI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm.

We deliver a host of services including custom research reports, syndicated research reports, and consulting services which are personalised in nature.

RRI delivers a complete packaged solution to clients;this combines current market intelligence, technology inputs, statistical anecdotes,

valuable growth insights, 360-degree view of the competitive framework, and anticipated market trends.

Our research services cover global as well as regional emerging markets such as BRICS, GCC, and ASEAN.

Our offerings cover a broad spectrum of verticals which include Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Technology, Automotive, and Retail.

The operating model of RRI blends cross-disciplinary research experience to deploy insightful, in-depth, and actionable research.

Contact Us:

Research Report Insights

42 joseph street,

Portcarling P0B 1J0,

Muskoka, Ontario

T: +1-631-721-4201

Email: sales@researchreportinsights.com

Web Site: http://www.researchreportinsights.com