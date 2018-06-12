Vaani – The Seductive Temptress In Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera!

Vaani Kapoors is set to sizzle like never before in Karan Malhotra’s mega action adventure Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor. Vaani will play the character of the most desirable and sought after travelling performer from heartland India.

Karan says, “Vaani plays Ranbir’s love interest in the film and is a very important collaborator in his character’s journey. Her character graph is interlinked to the plot of the film making her a crucial catalyst in our hero’s rebellious mission.”

He adds, “Vaani is a perfect fit for the role. She is a fine actor, a fabulous dancer and a gorgeous Hindi film heroine. We wanted someone absolutely fresh to wow audiences on the big screen and she beautifully fits that brief.”

YRF’s high-octane, larger-than-life entertainer will have jaw-dropping action sequences and Ranbir Kapoor in a never seen before avatar. Sanjay Dutt plays the merciless nemesis of Ranbir in the project. Shamshera is set to go on floors end of this year and shooting will wrap by mid 2019.