Switzerland Luxury Goods Market Research Report – 2018

Luxury goods continued to register a weak performance in Switzerland in 2017. Swiss consumers became price sensitive and their low confidence influenced their spending. Consumers purchased what they considered to be essential goods and reduce other expenses. This was due to the sluggish Swiss economy and the political volatility in Europe and elsewhere that made consumers cautious. Categories that are dependent on tourist spending such as luxury jewellery, luxury timepieces and 5-star plus luxur…
Euromonitor International’s Luxury Goods in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Cars, Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Hotels (5-star plus), Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Luxury Goods Registers Weak Performance
Consumer Confidence Is Damaged
Fragmented Competitive Landscape
Online Retailing Is Increasing in Popularity
Moderate Growth Expected
Consumer Demand Shifts To Mid-price Brands
Slow Fashion Is A Strong Trend
Apps Revolutionise the Way Consumers Shop
Competitive Landscape
Restructuring Underway at Leading Designers
A Vibrant Image To Appeal To the Younger Consumer
the Swiss Reduce Their Alcohol Consumption
Fine Champagne Faces Competition From Prosecco
the Changing Face of Fine Champagne and Fine Wines
Competitive Landscape
Leading Brands Are Favoured
Restricted Distribution Creates Exclusivity
Consumer Demand Created Through Discounts
Used Cars Pose Competition
Future Trends in Cars
Competitive Landscape
German-made Cars Are the Most Popular
Hybrid and Electric Growing in Importance
Luxury Cars Embracing Future Technology
