Saffron Market will Exhibit a Steady 5.6% CAGR through 2028

Growth of sports nutrition as it has been witnessing a widening consumer appeal will continue to benefit the demand for protein hydrolysates, particularly whey protein hydrolysates (WPH). Growing awareness about the nutritional profile of whey and the fact that it is derived from the best of protein sources, are likely to favor the consumption. Its versatility, easy applicability, and great taste colletcively drive it be a preferred choice over other sources, among consumers and manufacturers alike. In terms of health benefits and flavor, sportspersons consider WPH as a superior protein source.

Demand for Whey Continues to Remain up, with Constantly Growing Applications

Meat protein hydrolysates are expected to register relatively less growth due to fewer consumers preferring products processed from meat, whereas plant protein hydrolysates and casein protein hydrolysates will reportedly register promising consumption rates through 2028. Milk protein hydrolysates will witness moderate growth in terms of consumption, and the whey protein hydrolysates are expected to experience maximum consumption, reaching a volume of over 59,000 MT by the end of 2028.

“A recently released research report by Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global protein hydrolysate ingredients market, which estimates the market to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% over a 10-year projection period, 2018-2028. The global consumption of protein hydrolysate ingredients will possibly exceed US$ 1 Bn in terms of value, by the end of the forecast period.”

Research Analyst, Future Market Insights

Whey Protein Hydrolysates Enable Infant Formula to Bag More Space on Shelves in China

Growing interest in specialist nutrition, especially within developing markets such as China, is expected to continue encouraging the consumption of protein hydrolysate ingredients through next decade. As far as China is concerned, it represents the top market in the most attractive Asia Pacific region, and one of the key markets globally. This region supports the one-child policy that contributes to the capability of consumers to invest in specialist nutritional products. Moreover, expanding geriatric population continues to generate high demand for products that promote faster recovery post-operation or surgery. This factor is expected to play an important role in driving the demand for protein hydrolysates in Chinese market.

Moreover, infant formula fortified with protein hydrolysate ingredients have been occupying an increasingly growing space on the shelves in Chinese stores over the years. New parents in China are registering high demand for infant formula products containing protein hydrolysates for easy absorption by infants and improved digestion. This rapid growth in the adoption of hydrolysate addition reflects a global trend, which enables China to witness a large number of infant and toddler formula product launches, besides other notably growing countries such as the US, Vietnam, South Korea, and Germany. The hydrolysates used in a majority of formula products is whey protein-based.

Stakeholders Focus on Product Innovation, to Improve Taste & Mask Bitterness

Hydrolysates impart a bitter taste to food products, and in recent times, there has been a significant focus on the development of hydrolysates with reduced bitterness. Many enzymes are also being introduced into the market which assist in the reduction of the bitterness of hydrolysates. There has been a considerable focus on developing ingredients, which can be added to food and beverage products without compromising on their flavor and savory aspects. This will also enable manufacturers to efficiently add bitterness masking agents to enhance an overall flavor, at reduced costs.

Newer and emerging applications require higher quality specialty protein hydrolysates with stringent specifications rather than the crude preparations, in order to enable manufacturers to formulate and offer high quality products. As a result, manufacturers need to invest in new and advanced technologies, as well as in procuring high quality raw materials, which, in turn, results in higher operation and manufacturing costs.

As a majority of key players launching novel products and expanding their whey proteins ingredients portfolio, the whey protein hydrolysates segment is on the verge of becoming saturated. While companies are expanding their production capacities, increasing investments on whey powder production is resulting in cut-throat competition amongst them. As more players step in this whey game, it is most likely that the market will arrive at a sloping point where production growth meets – or may even outpace the demand.

