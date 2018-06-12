New Version of Dragons Awaken Released Recently, Promising More Fun & Excitement for Players

Guangzhou, Guangdong, China, June 11, 2018 — The new version of the game takes players to a new and dangerous fantasy world that is full of spectacular and unusual elements. Only a warrior of great courage can survive in this game and can reach the destination to mark his/her victory in this game.

According to the company spokesperson, the new version of Dragons Awaken has a new and upgraded DAW. Besides, the updates include new items and armors that make the battles more exciting as well as dangerous. With new items, players can choose a new gameplay and can devise strategies to defeat their enemies. The spokesperson states that the Pet System is the new exciting feature that players are enjoying and adoring more. Now, players can activate various pets in the game and can add more fun to their gameplay. These pets will also fight for the players and the battle will turn more interesting.

While checking the latest version of the Dragon Awaken Review, players can learn that they can now challenge the cross-server boss, when they reach LV.54. This system places players randomly in the battle to fight with the boss. The new version has also the option of the cross-server bid, allowing players to participate in bidding on items. The spokesperson states that now players can take advantage of the Ultimate Level feature in the game to upgrade their talent level and play the game with more vigor and proficiency.

To update players about the new inclusions in the game, Proficient City has also released the Dragons Awaken WiKi. With the help of the Wiki, the player will learn to equip their hero with the new features. One can also use a flag or a personal sign, after reaching the Ultimate level 2. There are also different flags for players to showcase when they reach different levels.

Speaking about the new feature upgradation, the spokesperson maintains that the journey will never stop, and players will come across new challenges in the newer versions that are yet to come. To know more about the new features of the game, one can visit the website http://dragonawaken.us/.

About Dragon Awaken

Dragon Awaken is a thrilling browser RPG with no downloads. The game is built around character growth and dungeon exploration. In the game, one can upgrade the character and participate in lots of different dungeons: escape from the enemies, defeat the army, hunt your target, and so on. The game features several fantasy features like Knights, Dragons, monster seizing, Lordships, etc. and tries to recreate a high fantasy environment.

For Media Enquiry –

Contact Person: Vance Li

Telephone:

Email: dragonawaken@gamehollywood.com

Website: http://www.proficientcity.com/