Mahoney Family Dentistry on Single Tooth Replacement: “It looks and functions like a natural tooth”

Mahoney Family Dentistry helps restore people’s smiles with a dental implant and ceramic crown.

[SOUTH BEND, 6/12/2018] – Fifteen million Americans have crown and bridge replacements due to missing teeth, according to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry. Most people lose their teeth due to cavities and periodontal disease. Mahoney Family Dentistry says a dental implant and ceramic crown is the excellent permanent solution for a damaged tooth and root.

The Procedure

Mahoney Family Dentistry describes its single tooth replacement treatment, stating that Its staff will work with patients to determine which course fits the patient’s needs.

Before the procedure, the dental clinic’s staff will conduct a thorough examination. The patient will undergo one or more x-rays to determine whether the treatment solution is right for the patient.

After placing the post, Mahoney Family Dentistry gives the patient a temporary tooth, enabling a patient to eat and function normally. It may take a couple of months for the implant to meld into the jaw bone before the last part of the procedure.

Attaching the crown is the final step, in which the dental clinic’s staff places the permanent ceramic tooth. The placement of the tooth indicates the completion of the procedure.

Proper Care for Post-Treatment

The dental implant and crown will look and function like a regular tooth. With this in mind, Mahoney Family Dentistry tells patients to keep the tooth and surrounding gum healthy and clean with good dental hygiene.

Some people may experience some swelling or bruising after the treatment. This effect usually lasts for two to three days, after which it will subside.

It may take some getting used to, but having a single tooth replacement can help restore a smile’s attractive factor.

About Mahoney Family Dentistry

Mahoney Family Dentistry devotes its dental practice to restoring and improving people’s smiles. The dental clinic uses conservative and precise procedures. The company’s services include dental implants, pediatric dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, whitening for life, cleanings and prevention, periodontal disease, and restorations. It also offers oral surgery, tongue and lip ties, and dental emergencies.

Visit http://www.mahoneydds.com today to know more about its services.