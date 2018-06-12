Lab Workflow Solutions Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2018 to 2027

There are various types of samples in labs and each sample should be maintained in a separate data. Lab workflow solutions provides a configuration tool that is typically driven by data, which controls the content of the sample. The style of functioning of workflow solutions is unique which not only gives extreme flexibility but also regulates the collection of related data. It guides the user to order suitable tests for sample. Lab workflow solutions help in eliminating the laboratory processes and also enhance compliance assurance.

Lab Workflow Solutions Market– Drivers

Growing demand for laboratory services has increased the importance of lab workflow solutions over the past few years. The lab industry has witnessed a significant transitions in terms of sample processing. These in-vitro diagnostic technologies have increased the pace of lab services. However, limitation in terms of sample processing and availability of skilled work force in the lab space have reduced the efficacy of lab services. The lab workflow solution market is emerging as a novel solution to these problems. Presently, lab workflow solutions are reasonably dominant in the research and development sector. Going forward, they are likely to be established as a one of the key components in lab industry, owing to their promising attributes over conventional lab techniques.

The lab workflow solutions market is being shaped by the collaborative approach between pathology laboratories and research centers with cloud service providers. This is expected to increase awareness regarding lab workflow solution technology, and also provide new platforms to end users, thereby fuelling the growth of lab workflow solutions market.

Lab Workflow Solutions Market- Restraints

Higher capital cost and unclear regulatory guidelines for medical application is likely to impede the growth of lab workflow solutions market. Higher cost of lab workflow solutions instrument is a major factor hampering its adoption across resource-poor countries. The overall cost of lab workflow solutions’ implementation would be beyond budget for some medium scale laboratories. Moreover, higher maintenance costs associated with DP installations and costlier training and development programs for end users are other factors likely to restrain the growth of lab workflow solutions market.

Lack of awareness regarding lab workflow solution systems and cloud-enabled technologies, especially in developing economies such as China and India, is restraining growth of the market. This is ultimately increasing the cost of on-premise platforms, which in turn increases total expenditure on lab workflow solutions technology. Such rising capital expenditure on hardware and storage is reducing the adoption of lab workflow solution, thereby hampering the market growth.

Lab Workflow Solutions Market- Regional Overview

Lab workflow solution systems in the U.S. are restricted to research purposes only by Food and Drug Administration, while in Canada government regulations are more favorable and are allowing the use of lab workflow solutions system in primary diagnosis.

Lab Workflow Solutions Market- Key Companies

Perkin Elmer, Inc., GE Healthcare, Definiens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Sectra ABss, Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., 3D-Histech Ltd, Inspirata Co., Leica Biosystems, Quorum Technologies Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics, K.K., Yokogawa Electronic Corporation, Digipath Co., Olympus Corporation and ZEISS are some of the key companies which provide lab workflow solutions across the globe.

