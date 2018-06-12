Distributed Control System Market Share, Size, Sales Revenue, Leading Key Players Update Industry Demand by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:-

DCS software segment is expected to dominate the market with nearly half of the market share. The recent trend of replacing old control systems with new Distributed Control Systems is expected to act as a major driver for the DCS market. DCS hardware has also emerged as one of the faster growth segments, further with the rapid integration of DCS in the end use industries such as Oil & Gas, energy & power, chemicals and waste water treatment among others is expected to significantly boost the DCS market.

In this scenario of automation and digitalization, industries are looking up to find better solutions to control devices, equipment, and machinery. Distributed control systems are special control systems that are capable of controlling complicated, large and locational distributed applications that are used in different industrial processes. Unlike the centralized systems, each device in distributed control systems is controlled by a specific controller. Communication between the controllers of different devices, located geographically at different places, becomes feasible with the help of distributed control systems.

Top Key Players:-

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Alstom SA

Siemens AG

and Toshiba

Metso

Hitachi

Azbil Corp.

Emerson Electric

Segmentation:-

Distributed control systems market is segmented based on industry, component, application, and region. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented as oil & gas, power generation, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, metals & mining, pulp & paper, food & beverage, others. Amongst these, oil & gas industry is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to major players implementing the distributed control systems, and increasing automation and cloud computing technology in the field of operations and in logistics and refineries. Based on component, the distributed control systems market is classified as hardware, software and services. Software segment held the largest market share owing to new and industry-specific software and cloud computing, SaaS, COTS software getting popular. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as continuous process and batch process.

Asia-Pacific regions dominated the DCS Market in 2015

Asia-Pacific was estimated to be the largest market for distributed control system in 2015. It is also expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa region is also projected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period.