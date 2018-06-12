Agricultural Surfactants Market 2018 | Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

The Global Agricultural Surfactants Market is segmented by Product Type, Substrate Type, Crop Type, Application and Region.

On the Basis of the Product Type, the Global Agricultural Surfactants Market is segmented into non-ionic, anionic, cationic, and amphoteric. The Non-Ionic Agricultural Surfactants held the largest market share of the Global Agricultural Surfactants Market under product type category in 2017 owing to their wide consumption in herbicides, insecticides, fungicides on account of their good wetting and spreading characteristics and is expected to witness a significant demand during the forecast period.

On the Basis of the Substrate Type, the Global Agricultural Surfactants Market is segmented into synthetic and bio-based. The Synthetic Agricultural Surfactants held the larger share of the Global Agricultural Surfactants Market in 2017. However, Bio-Based Agricultural Surfactants are expected to show robust growth due to growing preference for eco-friendly alternatives on account of environmental health concerns and growing regulations in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

On the Basis of the Crop Type, the Global Agricultural Surfactants Market is segmented into cereals & grains, fruit & vegetables, and others. Cereals & grains accounted to have the huge consumption of Agricultural Surfactants in 2017 and are expected to exhibit a significant demand for Agricultural Surfactants during the forecast period. Other crop types are also expected to witness a considerable demand for Agricultural Surfactants during the forecast period.

On the Basis of the Application, the Global Agricultural Surfactants Market is segmented into herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, plant growth regulators, and others. The herbicides segment accounted for the largest share of the Agricultural Surfactants Market in 2017 owing to the vast consumption of agricultural surfactants in herbicide formulations to improve the dispersing, spreading, wetting, retention, penetration, and surface modifying properties of herbicide liquids. Other application segments are also expected to witness growing demand for Agricultural Surfactants during the forecast period with the growing technological innovations.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players operating in the Global Agricultural Surfactants Market are Nufarm Limited (Australia), Croda International Plc (U.K), Stepan Company (U.S.), Monsanto Company (U.S.), Loveland Products, Inc. (U.S.), DowDuPont, Inc. (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Solvay SA (Belgium), Wilbur-Ellis Company LLC (U.S.), Huntsman International LLC. (U.S.), Clariant International AG (Switzerland), Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC (U.S.), and CEFIC (Belgium).

Regional Analysis

The Global Agricultural Surfactants Market is segmented into five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest market share of the Global Agricultural Surfactants Market in 2017, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for the Agricultural Surfactants and is expected to witness rising demand during the forecast period. Latin America market is also expected to experience a considerable growth during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa is likely to exhibit a moderate demand for Agricultural Surfactants during the forecast period.

