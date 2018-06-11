What makes Care Dental Platinum a great dentist for nervous patients?

There are some qualities that make a dentist for nervous patients, like Care Dental Platinum, the ideal environment for anyone suffering from long-term dental anxiety.

[LONDON, 12/06/2018] – There are some qualities that make a dentist for nervous patients, like Care Dental Platinum, the ideal environment for anyone suffering from long-term dental anxiety. They have a strong focus at their practice on helping people to let go of fear for good.

Experience at Care Dental Platinum

The team at Care Dental Platinum has worked with many patients who require the assistance of a dentist for nervous patients. This means they have seen the results of their relaxation techniques over and over again. While each patient is different, Care Dental Platinum is confident that it can help anyone let go of their fear when they visit the dentist for nervous patients.

Enjoyable Dentistry Technique™ at Care Dental Platinum

Care Dental Platinum can offer patients the benefit of their Enjoyable Dentistry Technique™ when they visit the dentist for nervous patients. This system of skills is scientifically tested and the results are astonishing. Over 98% of patients are able to have a comfortable and relaxing time at the dentist for nervous patients using Enjoyable Dentistry Technique™. Up to 95% of patients actually enjoy their trips to the dentist for nervous patients.

Enjoyable Dentistry Technique™ combines three distinct techniques for dealing with dental anxiety. When taken together, they enhance each other and provide a very effective overall experience. They are:

• Inhalation sedation – this is where a patient breathes deeply from a mask that delivers nitrous oxide and oxygen mixed together. This leaves them feeling peaceful and often slightly numb but awake and aware the whole time. The effects wear off quickly once the patient stops inhaling the gas. They can return to their daily activities after visiting the dentist for nervous patients at Care Dental Platinum.

• Visualisation – the dentist for nervous patients at Care Dental Platinum asks patients to imagine beautiful scenes and relaxing places when they have their treatment. The brain responds to these images as if they were real and produces feelings of happiness and calm. The dentist for nervous patients reminds their patient to stay in their happy place frequently throughout treatment at Care Dental Platinum.

• Pain-free techniques – Care Dental Platinum are committed to providing their patients with dentistry that does not cause any pain or discomfort.