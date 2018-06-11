Menopause Expert Celebrates Launch of New Book ‘Hot Chixs Hot Sex’

Experienced Pharmacist and Menopause Practitioner, Irene Hogan will release her latest book on menopause to the Canadian public later this month. The book launch event will be held on the 20th of June 2018 at Dundas, Ontario.

Irene Hogan’s Hot Chixs Hot Sex: How to Survive Menopause, is a must-have guide on how to live one’s best during peri-menopause and menopause. It addresses the issues women face during menopause like hormonal changes, insomnia, mood swings, low energy, decreased libido, and weight gain, while proffering advice on diet, supplements, natural remedies, hormones stress management, and more.

BOOK LAUNCH DETAILS:

Date: June 20, 2018

Time: 7 PM to 9 PM

Location: Shawn Ed Brewing Co., 65 Hatt St, Dundas, ON L9H 0C1

Menopause can be a very unsettling period in a woman’s life. Changes in hormones during this period can cause some distressing symptoms. A lot of women do not, however, prepare for this challenging phase in their lives choosing to ignore it until it suddenly hits them.

In her book, Hogan takes away all the jargon, fluff, and half-truths, and presents the reader with relevant information and practical steps to overcome the common issues that come along with menopause and ageing.

According to the author, “Hot Chixs Hot Sex helps women go from hot, frazzled, and frumpy to calm, cool, and still sassy.”

Hogan’s journey started as a young girl while assisting her father in the pharmacy where he worked and seeing the impact of the local chemist on community health. With a strong passion to help, she went on to gain relevant knowledge and experience including a degree in pharmacy.

As a certified menopause practitioner, she now specializes in helping women to regain control of their minds and body and their sex drive so they can truly live life again.

“Menopause is a journey, not a disease,” she says. “If you want to go into menopause with the right attitude and become empowered, then learn from an expert who has worked with women for over 30 years so that the next part of your life is hormonally balanced and one of optimal health and passion.”

And that’s exactly what her book does- giving the reader first hand information from her vast wealth of experiences working with women.

In 2005, Hogan was given the Patient Care Achievement Award for Specialty Practice award by the Canadian Pharmacists Association and Distinguished Practice Award from the Ontario Pharmacists Association in 2007 amongst other recognitions.

For more information, visit http://www.hotchixshotsex.com.

About Irene Stronczak-Hogan

Irene Stronczak-Hogan is a sought-after speaker for the public and other healthcare professionals. She is known for her passionate delivery of practical, tried-and-true healthcare advice. For over twenty-five years, Irene has gathered a wealth of knowledge in various modalities. She has worked diligently to provide individualized consultations to women, and her in-depth training as a pharmacist allows her to assess patients and their symptoms and recommend appropriate therapies. She has won many awards for her exemplary service in women’s health.

