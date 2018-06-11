Intelligent Process Automation Market 2018 – 2023 Top Key Players: Blue Prism, EMC Corporation, UiPath, Crowd Computing Systems, Lexmark International

Market Highlights:

The growing adoption of automation in different industries has created a lot of opportunities for newer technologies. These technologies enable intelligent process automation by combining basic process design with robotic process automation. In addition to the intelligent or robotic process automation, machine learning and deep learning also contribute towards the growth of the market to a greater extent. These technologies help an enterprise to re-structure their business functions and further make improvements in the business operation process.

The major factors contributing to the growth of intelligent process automation is the growing adoption of automation and robotics in manufacturing industries, and integration of internet of things to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the manufacturing process. However, the market is limited by stringent rules and regulations, and rapidly changing technology.

Major Key Players:

Blue Prism (U.K.)

UiPath (U.S.)

Crowd Computing Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Accelirate, Inc. (U.S.)

EMC Corporation (U.S.)

OpenText Corp. (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Lexmark International, Inc. (U.S.)

Pegasystems Inc. (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

com, Inc. (U.S.)

Other players in the market include Kofax Inc. (U.S.), Appian (U,S.), Cognizant (U.S.), Happiest Minds (India), Synechron (U.S.), Wipro Limited (India), Swiss Post Solutions (Germany), and Genpact, Inc.(Bermuda).

Regional Analysis:

The global market for Intelligent Process Automation Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of intelligent process automation market is covered for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Due to technological advancements, North America is expected to emerge as the leading region during the forecast period. Additionally, U.S. has abundance of manufacturing industries, which are implementing intelligent process automation in their factories to render the operation process efficient. Additionally, owing to the developed and well-established economies, the companies in North America are majorly investing in research and development activities.

U.S. based company WorkFusion has introduced WorkFusion intelligent automation. This solution provides all automation capabilities that enterprise leaders need to digitize their operations. This solution advances WorkFusion’s smart process automation product and introduces Chatbots and SmartCrowd products as a part of their digital workforce.

Segmentation:

By data type, the market is segmented into structured and unstructured data.

By deployment, the market is segmented into on-premise and on-cloud deployment.

By solution, the market is segmented into enterprise content management, business process management, customer experience management, business intelligence and analytics, enterprise mobility, and others.

By service, the market is segmented into managed services and professional services.

By organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

By vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, telecom & IT, public sector, energy, and utilities, media, and entertainment, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, transportation and logistics, others.

Intended Audience:

Associations, Organizations, Forums, And Alliances

Cloud Service Providers

Customer Experience Solution Providers

Government Bodies and Departments

Intelligent Process Automation Companies

Intelligent Process Automation Providers

Technical Universities

System Integrators

Managed Security Service Providers

Professional Service Providers

Research and Development Companies

Market Research and Consulting Firms

Solution Providers

Technology Standards Organizations

Technology Investors

