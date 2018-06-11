Enterprise Data Management Market Recent Study Segments, Future Growth, Business Prospects

Market Highlights:

Enterprise Data Management is the capability of the businesses to identify, develop, integrate, and manage the data of the entire enterprise workflow, applications, and entities which require precise and accurate data delivery. In other words, the enterprise data management refers to manage the data which ensure compliance and governance features such as data quality, security and many more. Additionally, enterprise data management helps to integrate the data to enable master data management (MDM). The MDM is a method used to consistently define manages, and control the critical data of an enterprise to offer a single point of reference.

Globally, the enterprise data management market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to surge in regulatory compliances and regulations related to enterprise data are anticipated to be one of the driving factors for the growth of the enterprise data management market.

The surge in demand for risk management solutions and rising need for on-time authentic information are expected to cumulatively drive the growth of enterprise data management market over the forecast period.

Request a Sample report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5863

Major Key Players

Oracle Corporation (U.S.),

Mulesoft (U.S.),

Accenture (Ireland),

SAP SE (Germany),

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

Talend (U.S.),

Symantec Corporation (U.S.),

SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.),

Intel Security (U.S.),

Teradata Corporation (U.S.),

Cognizant (U.S.),

MongoDB (U.S.), Mindtree (India), Jade Global (U.S.), Goldensource (U.S.), Solix technologies Inc. (U.S.), Liasion Technologies (Sweden), and Primitive Logic (U.S.).

The global Enterprise Data Management Market is expected to reach approximately USD 146 billion by 2023 growing with 12% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segmentation

The enterprise data management market is broadly categorized by component, deployment, organization size, and end-user.

By component, the enterprise data management market is sub-segmented as solutions and services. On the basis of services, the market is sub-segmented into professional services and managed services. The professional services are further segregated into consulting services, implementing & integrating services, and training & support services. The solutions are segregated as data integration, data warehousing, data processing, data governance, data synchronization, data security, data quality, and others.

On the basis of organization type, the market is segregated into large enterprise and small & medium enterprise.

Furthermore, on the basis of deployment, the market is sub-divided into on-cloud and on-premises.

By end-user, the market is sub-divided into IT & telecom, BFSI, manufacturing, energy & power, healthcare, transportation & logistics, government, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the enterprise data management market is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is presumed to have significant growth in the enterprise data management market. The United States and Canada are leading the markets of the region. The growth is due to high-level expertise in the cloud deployment of enterprise data management. Asia Pacific is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the enterprise data management market over the forecast period. India, Japan, South Korea, and China are the leading countries in the region. This is attributed to increased investment to boost the IT sector. Furthermore, Europe is expected to have a substantial growth in the market owing to robust technological infrastructure.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/enterprise-data-management-market-5863

Target Audience