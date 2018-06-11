3D Printed Solar Energy Trees Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2025

3D printed solar energy trees convert solar energy into electricity, which is used for running various applications that include humidifiers, mobile devices, LED light bulbs, thermometers, and other household appliances. 3D printed solar energy trees can be installed indoors and outdoors, harvest kinetic energy from wind and temperature in the environment, and store them in the solar panels. 3D printed solar energy trees cannot provide energy for large constructions or appliances where significant amount of energy is required. Producing energy from 3D printing solar energy trees is expensive. These factors act as restraining factor for the 3D printed solar energy trees market.

Increasing population, urbanization, and industrialization has led to increase in demand for energy from renewable sources. This has led to expansion of the 3D printed solar energy trees market. Solar energy is environmental friendly and is beneficial for developed countries where the demand of energy is high and they don’t have sufficient space to producing energy. Implementation of solar collectors require large amounts of space for trapping solar energy. Demand of solar trees is rising, as the installation of 3D printed solar energy trees require less space. 3D printed leaves have a lifespan of 2 to 3 years, and the raw materials employed are recyclable. These factors act as driving factors for the expansion of the market.

In terms of region, the market for 3D printed solar energy trees can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Decreasing prices of solar energy has led to cost competitive advantage in comparison to the traditional sources of energy. The concept of urban lighting is widely accepted in Europe and has led to the implementation of solar forest, which harvests solar energy for providing electricity. The European Union has implemented stringent regulations on electrification of transportation and are taking necessary steps to reduce greenhouse emissions while generating energy. This has resulted in Europe dominating the 3D printed solar energy trees market. Countries such as India and China have witnessed expansion in their renewable energy sectors, which has led to rise in demand for solar generated energy. This is likely to fuel the expansion of the 3D printed solar energy trees market. The 3D printed solar energy trees market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand due to the increase in urbanization and industrialization, which has led to increase in demand for energy.

Key manufacturers of 3D printed solar energy trees include SolarBotanic, Envision Solar International, Inc., Solar Impulse Industry Co. Ltd, Creative Smart Innovations, and Spotlight Solar.