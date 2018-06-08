THECORE is a place of the best Architecture firm around the world.

THECORE app is opening the gateway for getting the knowledge of best Architecting concept and interior designing. The main aim of this is to offer the better life experience. Interior designing is reaching its new height and people love to add them to their living place. Different places have different kinds of structuring style but to access them is easy with THECORE.

Designing of any building is not a Piece of Cake, as it requires creativity& other ideas. That’s a reason this app has been launch to make this work easy. With increasing architecting and interior design profession, it is necessary for professionals to access information. So now accessing the information regarding home interior is easy. The app is providing written information along with the picture to offer the best thing to the user.

The features of this app, which make this special one, are its 3D images and videos, library to access details of each section in a systematic way. There are sliding show and scrollable text. All the information is in an easy language to convey better knowledge to the user. All the pictures are presented in a beautiful and attractive way. One can get architectural reviews.

THECORE adopts the sustainable philosophy as part of our creative process, development, production, and distribution, in order to generate a positive change in the world.

The main use of this app is to make the interior designing work easy. THECORE app can be proved fruitful for all the professional architecture and common people. It’s like a small place with lots of information regarding designs. Give new wings to your lifestyle with this app. To get the best information regarding good lifestyle this app can be the best choice.

As of now, people like to add different styles to their house design and other places of interest. One of the other highlighting things about this app is partners with World Design Capital CDMX 2018to promote the design, architecture for the public. Other than this, it also partners with MINI, Mercedes-Benz, Herman Miller, BoConcept, KONE, Villeroy&Boch , Kohler and many others. This provides international edition for every person in the world.

Availability: The app is available at Google Play Store and iOS platform

iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/mx/app/thecore-the-living-harmony/id953610508

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.thecore.android

Verdict:

Get the best interiors designing content with THECORE platform. This digital magazine can unlock many doors to get the best ideas of designs. Join your hands with this app to take an experience of better living harmony. Feel the best world designs in your life.

For more information regarding the above product, kindly contact to info@thecore.design or visit http://thecore.design/