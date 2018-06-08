Recent Analysis on Global Ion-Exchange Chromatography Market Research Report 2024

Ion-Exchange Chromatography Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Ion-Exchange Chromatography Market by product (instruments, reagents), end user (pharmaceutical industry, healthcare sector) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Ion-Exchange Chromatography Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Ion-Exchange Chromatography Market are Merck, Waters Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Phenomenex. According to report the global ion-exchange chromatography market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The Demand for Ion-Exchange Chromatography Technique is on the Rise in the World Market

Growing environmental regulations and food safety analysis is the prime factor responsible for continuing growth of new ion-exchange columns each year mainly for small molecules and inorganic ions to improve selectivity and sensitivity. Moreover, due to their hardness, the new columns are packed with polymeric based materials and this trend will continue to grow over the forecast period. The demand for ion-exchange chromatography technique is on the rise in the world market, especially in studying the properties of several proteins and separation of ionic and ionizable compounds. Particularly, this study includes pharmaceutical sector for drug delivery and biotechnology sector for genetic engineering. Thus, the growing demand for ion-exchange chromatography technique in the application segment is expected to drive the growth in this market over the forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on global ion-exchange chromatography market covers segments such as, product and end user. On the basis of product the global ion-exchange chromatography market is categorized into instruments, reagents and others. On the basis of end user the global ion-exchange chromatography market is categorized into pharmaceutical industry, healthcare sector and others.

North America Accounted for the Major Share of the Global Ion-Exchange Chromatography Market in 2016

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players in this Market

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global ion-exchange chromatography market such as, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Becton, Tosoh Corporation, Merck, Waters Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Phenomenex.