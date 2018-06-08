Poly Aluminum Chloride Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2024

Poly aluminum chloride is present in liquid as well as solid form. In its powder version, it occurs as a yellow substance which must be packed in bags lined with polyethylene, whereas in its liquid form, it is colorless to pale yellow and needs to be packed in acid-resistant rubber or plastic-lined tanks or containers. Poly aluminum chloride, also known as poly aluminum chloride hydroxide sulphate and poly aluminum chloride hydroxide. It is readily soluble in water. Poly aluminum chloride in the powdered form is known to absorb moisture when exposed to the atmosphere. The raw materials required to manufacture Poly aluminum chloride in its liquid form are sulphuric acid, calcium carbonate, aluminum hydroxide, and hydrochloric acid. Poly aluminum chloride is used on a large scale for the purpose of wastewater treatment.

Poly aluminum chloride is an efficient flocculent and coagulant. It is also employed in cosmetics and personal care products such as deodorants and antiperspirants, in the treatment of potable water, as well as for paper sizing.

Among all of its applications, Poly aluminum chloride is used widely for water treatment. It increases the rate of flocculation and coagulation during the process of water purification, causing the impurities to form a floc or to coagulate together. These can then be removed by other methods once they are precipitated. In recent times, Poly aluminum chloride has substituted alum in water treatment as it forms larger flocs.

Manufacturers are seeking methods using which they can produce Poly aluminum chloride in large quantities so that it can be exported to potential consumers across the globe. The rising consumption of and the demand for Poly aluminum chloride is equivalent to the changing lifestyle trends as well as developments taking place in industrial processes in which treatment of wastewater has become essential for the safety of the environment. Untreated water, if disposed ineffectively, could harm the flora and fauna and in turn affect the biodiversity of that particular area.

Increasing awareness about the use of safe drinking water due to the involvement of and investments by government agencies has led to rising demand for Poly aluminum chloride which has successfully replaced alum in most countries, which is again poised to be a major driving factor for the market in the near future.

The market for Poly aluminum chloride is well-developed in North America, with numerous activities associated with water treatment carried being out here on a large scale. In the region of Asia Pacific, the market for Poly aluminum chloride is in its developmental stage due to which the region is expected to witness gradual evolution in the next few years. Europe offers a comparatively constant rate of growth for the Poly aluminum chloride market. In Middle East & Africa, the demand for poly aluminum chloride is anticipated to rise eventually because of the multiple water treatment activities, changing lifestyles of the population and awareness regarding sanitation and hygiene. The market for Poly aluminum chloride in Latin America is likely to expand at a sluggish pace due to its limited scope for applications and lack of awareness.

Few of the key players operating in the Poly aluminum chloride market are as follows GEO Specialty Chemicals, Coyne Chemicals, Central Glass Co. Ltd., Westwood Chemical Corporation, Summit Research Labs, Grasim Industries Ltd., and DCM Shriram Industries Ltd.