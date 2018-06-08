Pai Hospital Presents Different Methods for Family Planning

Vasco Da Gama, Goa: Pai Hospital discusses different methods of family planning. In developing countries about half of sexually active women of reproductive age, or over 800 million women, want to avoid pregnancy for at least two years or want to stop child bearing altogether. So, for that Pai hospital has explained different methods of family planning.

Presently Pai Hospital Vasco has grown in size and wisdom and has become a multi-speciality hospital in Goa. Pai Hospital is still having Obstetrics and Gynecology (maternity and woman’s health care) as its main speciality (read more about this department in the multi-speciality page in Main Menu). Pai Hospital has a dedicated team of health care professionals including two highly skilled gynecologists. We offer comprehensive patient care at affordable costs ensuring best possible results.

About 17 percent of those women, or 140 million, are not using any method of family planning, while several others are using less effective, traditional methods. More than 80 percent of unintended pregnancies occur in women who want to avoid pregnancy but are not using an effective contraceptive method. Most of these pregnancies end up in abortions. In many developing countries, including India, these abortions are done by unsafe methods and result in women dying or suffering serious injuries.

There are some temporary methods by which one can avoid pregnancy:

1. Barrier method or condoms

2. Intra-uterine Devices (IUDs)

3. Oral Contraceptive Pills

4. Natural Contraception

There are some permanent methods to avoid pregnancy in women:

Tubal ligation: Tubal ligation is a permanent form of birth control. After this procedure, the egg and sperm do not meet and hence pregnancy is prevented. The common surgical techniques are the Pomeroy’s and the Parkland’s techniques.

Vasectomy: Vasectomy is a surgical procedure for permanent birth control in the male. In this procedure the tube transporting the sperms (vas) is blocked such that sperms do not enter the ejaculate.

