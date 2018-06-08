India Tobacco Market Forecast to 2023 with Competitive Landscape Analysis and ecosystem player profiles and strategies

Description :
The implementation of the mandate on increasing the size of the pictorial health warning has added to the challenges faced by India’s tobacco manufacturers. The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare’s mandate came into effect on 1 April 2016 and has been welcomed by NGOs as a way of increasing awareness of the harmful effects of tobacco consumption. In contrast, tobacco manufacturers are of the opinion that the new rules might lead to increases in the consumption of illicit tobacco products.
Euromonitor International’s Tobacco in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table Of Content :
Increase in the Size of the Pictorial Health Warning Add To Challenges for Tobacco Industry
Drastic Excise Duty Hikes To Harm Sales of Asian Style Chewing Tobacco and Beedis
Sub 64mm To Become Less Affordable
Gst Impact and New Norms Within A Raft of New Recommendations
Tobacco Sales Are Set To Decline Further Over the Forecast Period
Operating Environment
Legislation
Summary 1 Legislation Summary at a Glance
Minimum Legal Smoking Age
Smoking Prevalence
Tar Levels
Advertising and Sponsorship
Low Ignition Propensity (lip) Cigarette Regulation
‘reduced Harm’
Electronic Cigarettes
Production/imports/exports
Legislation Appendix
Health Warnings
Market Indicators
Table 1 Number of Adult Smokers by Gender 2011-2016
Market Data
Table 2 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2011-2016
Table 3 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2011-2016
Table 4 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2011-2016
Table 5 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2016-2021
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2016-2021
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2016-2021
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Sources
Summary 2 Research Sources
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd in Tobacco (india)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 3 Godfrey Phillips India Ltd: Key Facts
Summary 4 Godfrey Phillips India Ltd: Operational Indicators
Production
Competitive Positioning
Summary 5 Godfrey Phillips India Ltd: Competitive Position 2016
Itc Ltd in Tobacco (india)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 6 ITC Ltd: Key Facts
Summary 7 ITC Ltd: Operational Indicators
Production
Competitive Positioning
Summary 8 ITC Ltd: Competitive Position 2016
Vst Industries Ltd in Tobacco (india)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 9 VST Industries Ltd: Key Facts
Summary 10 VST Industries Ltd: Operational Indicators
Production
Competitive Positioning
Summary 11 VST Industries Ltd: Competitive Position 2016
Headlines
Trends
Taxation and Pricing
Duty Paid Packet Marks
Taxation Rates
Table 10 Taxation and Duty Levies 2013-2016
Cigarettes: Price Bands
Summary 12 Cigarette Price Band Definitions
Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown
Summary 13 Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown: Brand Examples
Competitive Landscape
Illicit Trade
New Product Developments
Summary 14 Cigarettes: New Product Launches
Distribution
Category Data
Table 11 Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2011-2016
Table 12 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2011-2016
Continued…….
