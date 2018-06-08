Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

Study on Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market by application (pharmaceuticals, flavors & fragrances) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market which includes company profiling of , Arkema, Alfa Aesar, Adamas Reagent Ltd., BASF SE, Chemsky (Shanghai) International Co., Ltd., Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc., Matreya LLC, P&G Chemicals, Sigma-Aldrich, and TCI (Shanghai) Development Co., Ltd. According to report the global decanoic acid methyl ester market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Bio based chemicals is likely to have a rising demand in upcoming years

Decanoic acid methyl Easter is a saturated fatty acid. They are obtained from the sources such as plants and animals. Decanoic acid methyl ester is increasingly being used in the cosmetics and personal care industries. Increase in demand for oleo chemicals is expected to be one of the primary factor driving the growth of the Decanoic acid methyl Easter market. Additionally, increased demand for soaps and detergents is another factor which is expected to drive the Decanoic acid methyl Easter market. However, extraction cost is affected by the high cost of the catalyst that is essential for metathesis is likely to hinder the growth of the market. On the other hand, due to multiple step process involved in the extraction of Decanoic methyl from natural oil is the factor restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, rising demand for functional products using environmental friendly processes is expected to have a rising demand in upcoming years. Customer’s preference to test with flavors is anticipated to provide new opportunities for key players in the Decanoic acid methyl ester market. Elevance has collaborated with Willmar International Limited that operates a refinery with manufacturing facility in Indonesia using refined palm oil. Key manufacturers such as Elevance have patented their metathesis technology for producing specialty chemicals such as decanoic acid methyl ester.

Among geographies, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for the Decanoic acid methyl Easter market. Ample availability of raw materials and increase in consumption of flavors and fragrances is anticipated to foster the market growth in this region over the forecast period. On the other hand, North America market is likely to be influenced due to the rise in demand with the natural content. Due to the presence of an abundance of palm trees in tropical parts of APAC the production of palm oil is high in countries such as Malaysia and Thailand.

The report on global decanoic acid methyl ester market covers segments such as application. The application segments include pharmaceuticals, flavors & fragrances and others.

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysiaand among others. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region was projected to experience a growth over x.xx% of demand in 2015.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global decanoic acid methyl ester market such as, Arkema, Alfa Aesar, Adamas Reagent Ltd., BASF SE, Chemsky (Shanghai) International Co., Ltd., Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc., Matreya LLC, P&G Chemicals, Sigma-Aldrich, and TCI (Shanghai) Development Co., Ltd.

