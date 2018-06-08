Dairy Blends Market Share, Size, Trend, Demand and Business Opportunity during the Period 2018 – 2023

Market Overview:

The demand for dairy blend is growing in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America. There is huge potential for dairy blends such as cheese and protein blends in countries like India, China, Mexico, South Korea, among others. High prices of dairy products and growing demand for convenience food in the country directly impacts dairy blends market.

The consumers across the globe are becoming increasingly health conscious and are willing to reduce their dairy intake owing to lactose intolerance and allergies. Dairy blends product contains protein, vitamins and essential minerals, thereby fuelling the demand for the product. Dairy blends based products such as high protein meal replacement bars serves the purpose of balanced diet and are also convenient to eat. Furthermore, availability of free-from dairy blend product such low fat and relatively carbohydrate free have surged the demand for the product. In addition, they dairy blend ingredient such as whey protein concentrate can build muscle mass, reduce blood pressure, boost immune immunity, aid in reducing weight and repair of muscle tissue, and can act as an energy booster. These health benefits act a driver for the growth of dairy blend market.

Latest Industry Updates:

October 2017: The Red Mango, Inc. has launched its new Dairy-Free Fall Smoothie Line.

November 2017: Synlait Milk has expanded its manufacturing plant in North Island to increase the production capacity of dairy blends.

September 2016.41: Westland Milk Products has signed an agreement with Ausnutria to create a new stand-alone infant formula blending and canning company.

Competitive Analysis:

Expensive dairy products have compelled consumers to opt for alternatives and dairy blend perfectly suit the requirements as it’s a low cost substitute. Thereby, providing opportunity to manufacturer to capitalize on the growing demand by augmenting research and development investment for launching novel products catering to local taste and preferences. In addition, the consumers in the region are more inclined towards products with extended shelf life and having adequate nutritional content which further enhance the demand for the product providing expansion opportunity to key manufacturers.

The key players profiled in dairy blends market report are Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited (New Zealand), Kerry Group (Ireland), Royal Friesland campina N.V. (Netherland), Agropur Ingredients (U.S.), Döhler Group (Germany), and Intermix Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia) among many others.

Market Segments:

The global dairy blends market has been divided into type, form, application, and region.

On the Basis of Type: Dairy Mixtures, Dairy/Non-Dairy Ingredients, Dairy as Functional Ingredient, Dairy as Carrier, and Others

On the Basis of Form: Liquid, Powder, and Others

On the Basis of Application: Bakery & Confectionery, Ice Cream & Frozen yogurt, Infant nutrition & baby food, sweet & savory snacks, beverages, dietary supplements, meat & sea food, and Others

On the Basis of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World

Regional Analysis:

The global dairy blends market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The North America region is dominating the global dairy blends market and it is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023. The growth of the North America region is expected to be driven by several factors. Continuous product innovation is one of the major factors for the growth of the market. Rapid advancements have been noticed in the flour products starting from the various inclusions of raw materials to packaging. Extensive use of dairy blends in the bakery, confectionery and other frozen food products is considered to be one of the major factors driving the growth of dairy blends in this region. Additionally, Asia Pacific region is also showing an exponential growth in the consumption of dairy blends, which is likely to support the market growth in this region over the forecast period of 2017-2023.